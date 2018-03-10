All-new 2019 INFINITI QX50 named ‘Car of the Show’ at Twin Cities Auto Show

The all-new 2019 INFINITI QX50 luxury crossover made its debut this year with a combination of world-first technologies, standout design and a luxurious interior, which is why Twin Cities Auto Show has named it this year’s “Car of the Show.” Auto show attendees can enter to win a two-year lease of the 2019 QX50. One name will be drawn each evening between March 10 and 15, and the winner will be confirmed on Friday, March 16.

The all-new 2019 INFINITI QX50 luxury mid-size crossover comes equipped with the world’s first variable compression ratio engine, standout design and unrivaled interior space — all on an entirely new platform.

The 2019 QX50’s aerodynamic exterior combines a confident stance, while deep character lines highlight the influence of human artistry in the design process. The interior offers ample space, artistic application of high quality materials and advanced craftsmanship to make the cabin as welcoming and comfortable as it is flexible.

Built on an all-new platform, featuring a front-engine, front-wheel-drive-based layout, the 2019 QX50 was engineered with flexibility of application in mind and sets new standards for refinement, rigidity and interior space in the compact luxury crossover segment.

The 2019 QX50, powered by VC-Turbo, is the first production vehicle ever to give drivers an engine that transforms on demand, setting a new benchmark for powertrain capability and refinement. This uncommonly smooth engine offers customers the best of both worlds —power and performance, as well as efficiency and economy.

VC-Turbo continually transforms, adjusting its compression ratio to optimize power and fuel efficiency, offering both power and efficiency on demand. It combines the power of a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with the torque and efficiency of an advanced four-cylinder diesel engine.

Visit INFINITI at the Twin Cities Auto Show between March 10 and 18 to see the all-new 2019 QX50 luxury crossover. For more details on the show and how to enter to win a two-year lease of the 2019 INFINITI QX50, visit www.twincitiesautoshow.com.

