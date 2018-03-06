New 1.3 TCe engine: a new-generation powerplant for the Renault range

The 2018 Geneva Motor Show will see Renault present a new petrol engine co-developed by the Alliance and Daimler. The new unit will feature under the bonnets of Captur and Scénic.

This new engine is central to the Alliance’s approach to shifting expectations in the market which is steering increasingly towards petrol engines.

The new unit delivers significantly enhanced driving enjoyment combined with lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

It will become available for other Renault models in the course of 2018.

Renault is to present a new 1.3 direct-injection turbocharged petrol engine, co-developed by the Alliance and Daimler, under the bonnets of Captur and Scénic in a world premiere at the 88th Geneva Motor Show.

The new powerplant combines significantly greater driving enjoyment with higher torque at low engine speeds, plus higher, more consistent torque at higher revs and lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. It also meets the highest standards of reliability and durability.

The new TCe engine incorporates the latest Alliance-developed innovations, including Mirror Bore Coating, a cylinder coating technology used for the Nissan GT-R engine to improve energy efficiency by reducing friction and optimising heat conduction. Other technologies have been introduced to boost driving pleasure and reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, such as direct injection with fuel pressure increased to 250 bar and a special combustion chamber design to optimise the air-fuel mixture. Double cam-phasing Variable Valve Timing (VVT) technology is also a feature of the new engine. This system controls the intake and exhaust valves as a function of how the engine is being used. The result is higher torque at low revs along with ampler, more consistent torque delivery at higher engine speeds for a significant improvement in driving enjoyment and pick-up.

Under the bonnet of Renault Scénic, the engine will be available in a choice of four power outputs (115, 130, 140 and 160hp), with a maximum of 160 horsepower – an increase of 30hp compared with its predecessor. Peak torque stands at 270Nm, up 65Nm on the previous unit’s figure of 205Nm.

On Renault Captur, the 130hp engine – mated to manual transmission – will produce peak torque of 220Nm from 1,500rpm to 3,500rpm. The engine will also be available in a 150-horsepower variant (with EDC and manual transmission), with peak torque of 250Nm from 1,600rpm to 3,250rpm.

“Our new petrol engine harnesses the expertise of the engineers that work for Groupe Renault, the Alliance and our partner Daimler. It meets the high quality standards of both the Alliance and Daimler and was submitted to more than 40,000 hours of testing and simulation running. It has a global calling and will be manufactured in five plants to the tune of around one million units annually in the future,” commented Philippe Brunet, Vice President, Powertrain and Electric Vehicle Engineering for the Alliance.”

