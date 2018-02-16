Navistar recognizes key suppliers with ‘Diamond Supplier’ status

“We are delighted to acknowledge our best suppliers with the elite Diamond Supplier Award,” said David McKean, vice president, Procurement and Logistics, Navistar. “The suppliers earning top honors this year demonstrated an unwavering commitment to quality, delivered customer value and partnered with us on cost-effective, innovative solutions.”

From freight and engineering services to defense, electronics, powertrain components, advanced safety and brake systems, the Diamond Supplier Award recognizes suppliers from around the world. The latest group of Diamond Suppliers includes a diverse group of businesses owned and operated by women, minorities, veterans, small and large companies from the Midwest and other areas of the United States, as well as global suppliers from Mexico.

This year’s recipients include:

• A2MAC1 • Prestolite Electric Inc. • AL3 Inc. • Marion Body Works, Inc. • AxleTech International • Milton Manufacturing, Inc. • Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC • Newstream Enterprises • Robert Bosch LLC • NSI Crankshafts • Caresoft Global Inc. • Parker Engine Mobile Original Equipment Division • Cloudera, Inc. • PKC Group • Cummins, Inc. Engine Business Unit • PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory LLC • Donaldson Company, Inc. • Shippers Automotive Group • Durable Products, Inc. • Superior Trim • Express Packaging • T/CCI Mfg. LLC • Fontaine Fifth Wheel • Tech Mahindra Ltd. • Grupo HG Transportaciones S.A. de C.V. • TruckMovers.com, Inc. • Hendrickson • Transportation Service Inc. • Maxion Inmagusa • Voss Automotive Inc. • Imperial Express • ZYNP International Corp

“Navistar experienced a breakthrough year in 2017 as we returned to profitability and, in large part, it was through positive supplier relationships the help us bring new, customer-centric innovations to market,” McKean added. “The class of 2017 Diamond Suppliers are among the best in the business. We think 2018 is shaping up to be one of the strongest industry years this decade, and by working together, we can make it a breakout year for Navistar complete with great products that lead the industry in uptime.”

