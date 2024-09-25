Navistar announces rebrand and name change to International

Navistar, Inc. today announced its plan to rebrand and change its name to International Motors, LLC* ("International"), effective October 1

Navistar, Inc. today announced its plan to rebrand and change its name to International Motors, LLC* (“International”), effective October 1. Along with the name change, the company also debuted a refreshed logo and distinct visual identity. This rebranding is driven by a shift in strategy to transform the business into a solutions provider, and the role the International brand can play in a streamlined customer and user experience.

“After more than 120 years, we are choosing to return to our roots as International,” said Tobias Glitterstam, chief strategy and transformation officer. “International embodies determination, partnership, and collaboration in meeting every challenge with a solution. Our new name and look complement the strategic changes we are making to offer enhanced customer experiences.”

The company will focus on more than engineering and producing truck and bus products. It is making the strategic shift to invest in solutions to simplify the customer experience. While the product remains the core of every customer interaction, International’s full solutions portfolio will also include services such as parts, maintenance, financing, connectivity, and charging.

In the coming months, current tools like OnCommand® Connection and International® 360 will come together under a new digital customer interface called My International. My International will enhance and customize the customer experience by aligning all customer solutions and data, including service contracts, financing, and fleet management in one place.

This evolution is part of the company’s broader transformation which has been ongoing since 2021. Notable achievements during this journey include the launch of the International S13® Integrated Powertrain, a new suite of comprehensive ownership solutions for battery-electric vehicles, and the revival of captive financial services, which will now go to market as International™ Financial.

The modernized International visual identity, unveiled today and showcased on the company’s official social media channels and website, is redefined by the language of the road. The logo, color palette, typography, photography, and iconography take inspiration from the intricate choreography that occurs daily on streets, highways, and roads. It reflects the ebbs and flows of traffic, the acceleration and deceleration when navigating a city, to the twists and turns of a rural road. Beyond application to future vehicles, these changes will also extend to manifestation of the International brand including all digital touchpoints and dealer network locations.

“The return to International is an acknowledgement of our rich heritage as much as it is an investment in our promising future,” said Mathias Carlbaum, president and CEO. “The simplified brand structure, distinct visual identity, and clear strategy to more effectively engage with our customers ensure we can lay claim to another 200 years of success and signals a new phase of our company’s positioning.”

SOURCE: International