Natural and renewable gas: Joint call to accelerate the deployment of refuelling infrastructure

The European Biogas Association (EBA), the Natural & bio Gas Vehicle Association (NGVA Europe) and the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) are calling on EU policy makers to accelerate the deployment of infrastructure to deliver natural gas and renewable gas/biomethane across the European Union.

Europe needs to trigger a successful energy transition as part of the roadmap leading to full net-zero emissions mobility by 2050. Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) are concrete solutions for both private vehicles and freight transport by road that can make an important contribution to this transition, while also being complementary to other alternative powertrain and fuel options.

The progressive incorporation of such renewables in both gas grids and pipelines will contribute to the further reduction of carbon from the road transport sector. A considerable amount of renewable gas is already available, fully in line with the strictest sustainability criteria.

To accelerate the switch to renewable gases and further bring down the tailpipe CO2 emissions of the current and future CNG and LNG fleets, the strategic and instrumental role of existing infrastructure has to be preserved. Not only new vehicles, but also the existing fleet can benefit from the wider use of renewable fuels, thereby contributing to the decarbonisation process.

SOURCE: ACEA