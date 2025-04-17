Mullen Automotive subsidiary, Bollinger Motors, delivers first Class 4 electric truck order to EnviroCharge

Initial EnviroCharge Bollinger B4 Truck to be upfitted as Mobile Charging Unit for reveal at ACT Expo on April 28, 2025

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces its subsidiary, Bollinger Motors, has delivered the first 2025 Bollinger B4 truck of multiple orders to EnviroCharge for conversion into a mobile charging unit.

“We’re proud to partner with EnviroCharge in its mission to expand EV charging infrastructure and are encouraged to see how the B4 continues to drive progress in the electric vehicle industry,” said Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer of Bollinger Motors. “We are excited that EnviroCharge chose to use our truck, and we see it as another important step in Bollinger Motors’ growth and leadership in the commercial electric vehicle space. The Bollinger B4 is a versatile and reliable solution for commercial applications, and we look forward to developing more innovative uses for our customers.”

Bollinger B4 trucks will be upfitted with custom EV Level 3, 120 kilowatt-charging units by EnviroCharge, a service-disabled veteran-owned, charge point operating company (CPO), based in Indiana.

The first Bollinger B4 upfitted truck is planned to debut at the Advanced Clean Trucking (ACT) Expo 2025 in Anaheim, California, on April 28 – May 1. Additional trucks will be deployed in California, providing reliable mobile charging solutions to meet the growing demand for EV infrastructure.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Bollinger Motors to integrate their innovative B4 trucks into our fleet as mobile charging solutions,” said Charlie Stockton, CEO of EnviroCharge. “The performance, versatility, and sustainability of the Bollinger B4 make it the ideal platform for our mission to provide reliable, on-the-go electric vehicle charging. We’re excited to see how these vehicles help pave the way for further electrification and innovation across industries.”

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger’s unique chassis design protects the 158-kWh battery pack and components to offer unparalleled capability and safety in the commercial market. The company began delivering Bollinger B4 vehicles to customers in October 2024.

Bollinger Motors has qualified for multiple federal and state incentive programs, including:

Inflation Reduction Act incentives of up to $40,000 per vehicle.

California: Innovative Small e-Fleet (ISEF) Pilot Program, with incentives up to $120,000 per vehicle.

Massachusetts: voucher of up to $30,000 per vehicle from Massachusetts Offers Rebates for Electric Vehicles (MOR-EV).

New York: up to $100,000 from NYTVIP through NYSERDA.

Pennsylvania: up to a $20,000 grant from Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant Program (AFIG) of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

SOURCE: Mullen Automotive