MoveeCar by GEFCO, the after Covid-19 perfect offer for vehicle disinfection and home delivery

MOVEECAR offer a certified disinfection and sanitisation system for all your vehicles, regardless of their use. This offer fits perfectly into our current logistics processes thanks to our logistics centres and their equipment.

Disinfection and sanitisation of vehicles

MOVEECAR offer a certified disinfection and sanitisation system for all your vehicles, regardless of their use with an Ozone system that eliminates germs and viruses. We can also offer sanitisation of the vehicle with certified cleaning products.

Doorstep delivery

MOVEECAR can safely organise the delivery of your new or used vehicles to your end customer, on site or at home, guaranteeing its integrity and contactless hand over when required.

This service includes fullPDI and installation of license plates. We can take back the used vehicle, store it on MOVEECAR compounds, carry out the appraisal of the vehicle and also offer you a used vehicle preparation service.

We can also set up this process in the centres from which we operate together.

The process is detailed below:

In our workshops:

Disinfection via ozone of the passenger vehicles,

Drivers station protection with disposable equipment, Interior and exterior new vehicle preparation (cleaning) Covers for steering wheel, gear knob and handbrake. Protection of the floor with paper. Seat covers

Sanitisation of keys and disposable plastic protection,

Assembly of accessories specific to Covid-19 (alone or mounted)

Rear view mirror hanger “Your car has been disinfected”

We can safely organise the delivery of your new vehicles to your end customer, on site or at home.

Delivery includes full PDI, installation of license plates and handing over of the vehicle.

We can take back the used vehicle, store it on MOVEECAR compounds, carry out the appraisal and offer you our used vehicle preparation service.

As part of the delivery or home delivery,

Removal of protective coverings from the driving position,

Sanitisation of surfaces potentially affected during delivery and in the drivers area, using disinfectant with the required standards compliant with EN 14476

Contactless e-POD: electronic delivery documents, initialed from smartphone to smartphone

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: GEFCO