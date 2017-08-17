Mountain Trax climbs high with Brit-Built Vauxhall Vivaro

Mountain bike racer Ben Thompson, the lynchpin of the Vauxhall-sponsored Mountain Trax Vauxhall Cycling Team, has taken delivery of a Brit-built Vivaro Limited Edition NAV double cab. The Vauxhall van will be used to get Ben and his team to and from races, and will also offer key support services during competitions.

Having used Vauxhall Vivaro models for the last five years, the Mountain Trax team will utilise the Vivaro’s second row seating and exceptional storage capacity to support Ben as he seeks to consolidate his position as the British number one for long-distance marathon cycling. The lengthy motorway journeys between races mean the vehicle must provide comfort to driver and passengers alike, and its mid-race utilisation underlines the exceptional lifestyle credentials of the Vivaro on unconventional road surfaces.

As a leading long-distance marathon racer, Ben Thompson has to keep going for four to six hours at a time on gruelling 100km loop mountain courses. His support vehicle must be equally durable though, with races taking place across Europe at locations including the Cote d’Azur and the Swiss Alps. As such, the Mountain Trax team has Vauxhall’s retail network (Opel in Europe) on hand as required regardless of where they are. The team is yet to require such support though, as the Vivaro has demonstrated first-rate durability and reliability.

In addition to the versatile space for all team members, bikes and spare parts, the Vivaro offers cruise control to support the driver on long journeys, also benefitting the model’s fuel economy, which typically surpasses 35mpg. The economical engine provides strong acceleration, while the Vivaro’s chassis gives additional ride quality, altogether giving a more comfortable journey. Upgraded NAVI80 IntelliLink includes a seven-inch colour touchscreen, real-time traffic updates and connectivity for mobile devices including smartphones and tablets.

“I’d like to thank Vauxhall for their continued support,” said Ben Thompson, Mountain Trax Vauxhall Cycling Team. “I spend a lot of time at the wheel, and it takes a long time to drive across Europe. At least we stay comfortable in the Vauxhall Vivaro.”

“We are pleased to continue our relationship with Ben and are excited to work with him as he continues to challenge at the very top,” said Brad Miller, Brand Manager, Vauxhall Commercial Vehicles. “The Vivaro Limited Edition NAV is the perfect vehicle for the team, with its strong lifestyle credentials and expansive capacity for all their gear.”

