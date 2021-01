Moody’s Investors Service communicated yesterday that it has upgraded from “Ba1” to “Baa3” the Issuer Rating of FCA N.V., and from “Ba2” to “Baa3” the rating on the bonds issued or guaranteed by FCA N.V..

The short-term rating is upgraded from “(P) NP” to “(P) P-3”.

The outlook on all ratings is stable.

SOURCE: FCA