Molex recognizes Digi-Key Electronics with 2018 Global eCatalog Distributor of the Year and 2018 Americas eCatalog Distributor of the Year awards

Molex, a leading global manufacturer of electronic solutions, announced today that the company has presented Digi-Key Electronics with the 2018 Global eCatalog Distributor of the Year, and the 2018 Americas eCatalog Distributor of the Year awards. The global award recognizes a valued collaborator demonstrating financial growth coupled with operational and management excellence in advancing Molex innovations on a global scale, while the Americas recognizes the excellence at a regional level. This is the third year in a row Digi-Key has been awarded the Global eCatalog Distributor of the Year award.

The candidates for the Molex annual Global Distribution Awards are evaluated based on criteria in three categories, including:

Financial: Year over year sales growth

Operational: Inventory, new product support, order coverage and other factors

Management: Accessibility to management team, training program support, feedback on pricing strategy, etc.

“Digi-Key demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to supporting Molex products in the global marketplace,” said Fred Bell, vice president, global distribution, Molex. “Digi-Key further supports our objective to offer innovative and cost-effective products for our customers. We are pleased to present them with our 2018 eCatalog Distributor of the Year and 2018 Americas eCatalog Distributor of the Year awards.”

“Digi-Key is honored to be recognized with these significant awards,” said Chris Beeson, executive vice president, global supplier management, Digi-Key Electronics. “We are proud to offer their broad portfolio of innovative products and solutions to our customers worldwide and look forward to continued success with Molex in the years to come.”

SOURCE: Molex