Modine to host fourth quarter fiscal 2018 earnings conference call on May 24, 2018

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results for the period ended March 31, 2018, on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Results are scheduled to be released after the market closes on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

During the call, Modine President and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas A. Burke, and Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Michael B. Lucareli, will review the company’s fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2018 financial results.

To access the live webcast, including presentation slides, please log on through the investor relations section of Modine’s website at http://www.modine.com at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the slides and the audio will be available on or after May 24, 2018 on the investor relations section of Modine’s website at http://www.modine.com. An audio only replay will be available through midnight on May 25, 2018 by dialing 855-859-2056 (international replay 404-537-3406) and entering the Conference ID# 4190979. A transcript of the call will be posted to the company’s website after May 25, 2018.

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2017 revenues of $1.5 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary business units: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Contact: Kathleen T. Powers 262-636-1687 k.t.powers@na.modine.com

