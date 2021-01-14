Møbilize, the new brand dedicated to mobility and energy services

Mobilize, a brand on a mission

Mobilize goes beyond cars. It offers new ways of transporting people and goods, either with or without a car. The new mobility offers meet the expectations of end customers, companies, cities, and regional authorities.

Mobilize brings together Groupe Renault’s activities in mobility, energy, and data-related solutions while leveraging expertise from RCI Bank and Services.

It helps foster partnerships and brand-new open ecosystems that bring significant advantages in timing and scaling-up, while also helping to solve the major challenges faced by the automotive industry:

Reduce the gap between car usage and cost as cars are currently left unused 90% of the time.

as cars are currently left unused 90% of the time. Improve residual value to prevent the value of new vehicles from falling by over 50% after 3 years.

to prevent the value of new vehicles from falling by over 50% after 3 years. Contribute to a zero CO2 footprint target.

We are very excited to embrace the disruption of the automotive world shifting from ownership to usage, whenever and wherever you need it. Beyond automotive, Mobilize will offer a wide array of innovative services in the mobility, energy and data fields. With a variety of partners, our goal is to maximize car usage with simplified, more sustainable and accessible mobility journeys for people and goods, while reducing the environmental impact, says Clotilde Delbos, CEO, Mobilize Brand.

A unique combination of hardware and software, purpose-designed vehicles and services in open ecosystems

Mobilize offers flexible mobility services for people and goods, adapted to the evolving expectations of customers, corporates, and municipalities. It addresses real-life issues and provides seamless solutions that are complementary to traditional models of car ownership. By promoting higher usage of goods through circular and sharing economies, Mobilize contributes to a more sustainable future.

Furthermore, with a potential of more than 6,000 Renault dealerships in Europe, Mobilize will be able to offer mobility solutions for use ranging from one minute to several years, in cities and towns throughout the region.

Mobilize will also further leverage its existing portfolio of innovative mobility and energy start-ups to help co-create the best solutions for its customers.

Purpose-designed vehicles for mobility services

Mobilize has strong competitive advantages as it enters the mobility market leveraging Groupe Renault’s expertise in vehicle design and manufacturing, and EV-leadership.

Mobilize benefits from dedicated engineering and design teams and will propose a range of purpose-designed vehicles. Intended for heavy use, modular, robust and 100% electric, they will fulfil the most critical needs of new mobility: car sharing, ride-hailing, last mile delivery and on-demand transit.

Easier fleet acquisition through financing services

RCI Bank and Services is a privileged partner with whom Mobilize provides easy access to financial solutions and services, from subscription and leasing to pay-as-you-go. This way, fleet ownership cost can become variable.

Increased car-usage through mobility, data and AI software platforms

Mobilize leverages the Renault Software Factory, the Software République and partners to develop leading-edge algorithms and data processing software, allowing better prediction of user-side demand and better vehicle allocation. Mobilize aims to increase the rate of car use by at least 20%.

Maintenance and recycling services for carsharing fleets

When our vehicles are no longer fit for use, they will be taken care of by our maintenance and recycling services at the Renault Re-Factory. When batteries of electric vehicles are no longer fit for automotive use, Mobilize will recycle them, giving them a second life as a stationary energy source.

A commitment to carbon neutrality, circular economy and extended vehicle life cycle

Mobilize builds on Groupe Renault’s strong EV-expertise, notably in battery lifetime value management.

Mobilize is invested in developing an energy ecosystem that includes smart charging solutions and advanced energy storage solutions to help drive the energy transition. It offers a combination of solutions that can be integrated in Smart Islands, districts, or other urban planning projects to help them reach carbon neutrality.

To further enhance electric mobility, Mobilize offers solutions to facilitate EV uptake. Hence, Mobilize is developing a charging pass for customers to easily locate public charging points and to pay with a single payment solution Europe-wide. For EV and PHEV fleet customers, Mobilize will work through its subsidiary Elexent to offer easy access to charging infrastructure solutions throughout Europe.

Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype: a vehicle designed for shared mobility

EZ-1 Prototype is an emblematic vehicle of the Mobilize brand. It embodies the brand’s design vision: service at the heart of vehicle design. Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype is a new urban mobility solution that is designed for shared use. As such, it will be commercialized in an innovative way: users will only pay for what they use, in terms of drive-time or mileage. The vehicle is connected: it comes with keyless access and interacts with users via their smartphone.

Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype is a compact and agile electric vehicle for 2 people. Its architectural model means the vehicle is only 2.3 metres long and has a minimal footprint. Top-to-bottom glass doors give EZ-1 Prototype users an unhindered view on the surrounding urban landscape. Agile, dynamic and inclusive, it blends into the urban world.

Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype features an innovative battery exchange system. This alternative to the traditional charging infrastructure means the vehicle can be used non-stop.

Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype is built according to circular economy principles. Made with 50% recycled materials, it will be 95% recyclable at the end of its life cycle thanks to the Flins Re-Factory.

Mobilize EZ-1 Prototype is a mobility device that will blend in with the city. Agile, dynamic and inclusive, it is emblematic of the new Mobilize brand. It accompanies users in their lifestyle change towards more efficient and responsible mobility, says Patrick Lecharpy, Mobilize Design director.

SOURCE: Renault Group