Mobility Move 2025: Solaris to present Urbino 12 electric with modular drive

On April 1, Mobility Move 2025 – one of Europe’s largest events dedicated to electric buses – begins in Berlin. On this occasion, Solaris will showcase its zero-emission Urbino 12 electric model with a modular drive

Mobility Move 2025, taking place in Berlin from April 1 to 3, 2025, is an international trade fair bringing together representatives from the public transport sector. Solaris Bus & Coach will present its 12-meter Urbino 12 electric bus with a modular drive. This model was recently awarded the Sustainable Bus Award 2025 in the “Urban” category, which recognizes the most innovative and sustainable buses introduced to the European market.

The Solaris Urbino 12 electric stands out with its modular drive system, which allows for the distribution of system components on the roof of the vehicle, eliminating the need for a traditional engine tower. This solution optimizes passenger space and increases capacity. The bus showcased in Berlin is also equipped with state-of-the-art Solaris High Energy batteries, offering high energy density.

The Solaris Urbino 12 electric has been designed to accommodate various charging methods to meet the diverse requirements of public transport systems. As standard, the vehicle is charged via a plug located above the first axle on the right side of the bus. Alternatively, the plug can be installed on the left side, as well as at the front or rear of the vehicle. Customers can also choose between traditional pantographs or an inverted pantograph, all mounted above the first axle. The version presented at the trade fair features standard plug-in charging.

The vehicle meets all the latest safety standards, including GSR2 requirements and cybersecurity regulations. Key systems include driver distraction and fatigue monitoring, pedestrian and cyclist warning signals, and notifications about cyclists in the vehicle’s blind spot. Furthermore, the bus is equipped with an intelligent speed assistant, a driver drowsiness detection system, and modern electric mirrors, enhancing both safety and user comfort.

As every year, Mobility Move 2025 will also offer an extensive conference program featuring expert presentations.

We warmly invite you to visit our stand No. 18 in the exhibition hall of the Estrel Hotel from April 1 to 3.

SOURCE: Solaris