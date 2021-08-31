Mitsubishi ranks third overall in J.D. Power 2021 Initial Quality Study

Best-ever result in the Study for Mitsubishi Motors, moving from sixth to third overall

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) announced today that it placed third among the 32 automotive brands in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS), which measures consumer sentiment following 90 days of new vehicle ownership. Rounding out Mitsubishi Motors’ IQS success, the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport finished second in its class.

“The J.D. Power Initial Quality Study provides unparalleled insight into how new vehicle owners feel about their purchase in the critical first few months of ownership,” said Yoichi Yokozawa, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. “We are thrilled to see that our vehicles deliver the quality and value that Mitsubishi Motors customers expect, and with the current sales success of the all-new 2022 Outlander and redesigned 2022 Eclipse Cross, we are excited for the future.”

IQS scores are determined by the number of problems experienced by current model-year car owners per 100 vehicles (PP100), following a 90-day ownership period, with a lower score denoting higher quality.

Mitsubishi Motors’ scores improved by four points over the previous survey, to 144 PP100, improving the brand’s ranking from sixth to third. Additionally, at the model level, the 2021 Outlander Sport placed second in the Small SUV class, a one-place and 12-point year-over-year improvement.

Too new to showrooms to be included in the Study, the all-new 2022 Outlander and redesigned 2022 Eclipse Cross came out of the gate to strong consumer demand for new technology and safety features. Both models can be optioned with Mitsubishi’s motorsport-derived Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC),1 which provides drivers with multiple drive modes to adjust the electronically-controlled 4WD system to maximize the feeling of safety and security in all conditions.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors North America