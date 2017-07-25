Mitsubishi Motors reports first-quarter results for fiscal year 2017

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) today announced financial results for the three months to June 30, 2017.

The company reported an operating profit of 20.6 billion yen on revenues up 2.8% at 440.9 billion yen for the first quarter of fiscal 2017, representing an operating margin of 4.7%. Net income reached 23.0 billion yen, reversing prior year losses of 129.7 billion yen.

Global sales reached 241,000 units, up 9.0% versus same period of the previous year. The sales increase reflected the resumption of kei car sales in Japan, which were suspended in the prior-year quarter after the fuel economy issue, as well as strong growth in China following the launch of locally-produced Outlander SUVs. Sales also increased in the ASEAN region, led by demand for SUVs and pick-up trucks.

Osamu Masuko, Chief Executive Officer, said: “Fiscal year 2017 is off to a solid start. We are seeing the benefits of increased operational rigor and efficiency, along with encouraging sales in key markets.

“Our V-shaped recovery is continuing, paving the way for sustainable growth. Synergies from the Nissan Alliance are also on track, making a further contribution to the company’s overall performance.”

Based on the company’s first quarter results, MMC has reaffirmed the full year financial forecast for fiscal 2017, which was submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange this May.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is the fifth largest automaker in Japan and the fifteenth largest in the world by global unit sales. It is part of the Mitsubishi keiretsu, formerly the biggest industrial group in Japan, and was formed in 1970 from the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Throughout its history it has courted alliances with foreign partners, a strategy pioneered by their first president Tomio Kubo to encourage expansion, and continued by his successors. A significant stake was sold to Chrysler Corporation in 1971 which it held for 22 years, while DaimlerChrysler was a controlling shareholder between 2000 and 2005. Long term joint manufacturing and technology licencing deals with the Hyundai Motor Company in South Korea and Proton in Malaysia were also forged, while in Europe the company co-owned the largest automobile manufacturing plant in the Netherlands with Volvo for ten years in the 1990s, before taking sole ownership in 2001.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.