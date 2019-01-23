Mitsubishi Motors records growth of 19% across Europe in 2018

Mitsubishi Motors Europe (MME) has recorded a 19% increase in volume, with 165,259 sales in 2018 compared to 139,365 sales in 2017.

Most distributors within Mitsubishi Motors Europe’s markets have recorded a substantial double-digit growth, with over 40% increases in France, Italy, The Netherlands, Poland and Switzerland.

Germany: 52,196 sales + 15%

The UK: 30,952 sales + 17%

Spain: 13,461 sales + 24%

France: 7, 303 sales + 64%

Italy: 7,262 sales + 41%

The Netherlands: 7,203 sales + 43%

Poland: 5,894 sales + 48%

Norway: 5,513 sales –

Austria: 5,507 sales + 14%

Sweden: 5,131 sales – 4%

Switzerland: 4,799 sales + 46%

Belgium: 3,531 sales + 17%

*MME data / excl. RU & UA / incl. L200

This performance is an indication of Mitsubishi Motors global plan for growth and has been aided with the release of new models such the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, a pro-active Sales & Marketing strategy and concerted effort by local distributors. 2018 has also been the first time Mitsubishi Motors has passed the 50,000 sales mark in Germany since 2000.

In Product terms, the 2018 calendar year performance reinforces Mitsubishi Motors’ strategy to build a clearly defined expertise in the areas of SUVs and electrified vehicles.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors