Mitsubishi Motors ranks third most improved brand in NextGen Word of Mouth study

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), the fastest-growing Asian brand in the U.S. for the second consecutive year1, was recognized as one of the top three Word of Mouth Improvers in the YouGov BrandIndex 2019 NextGen Word of Mouth U.S. study2.

YouGov BrandIndex screens all 1,753 brands in the study for positive Buzz, by asking respondents, “Have you heard anything positive about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news, or word of mouth?” Brands with low response volume were eliminated from next-round scoring. Next, brands are ranked on Word of Mouth scores, which asks respondents “Which of the following brands have you talked about with friends and family in the past two weeks (whether in person, online, or through social media)?” All respondents for this research were young adults ages 18 through 34. Data was collected between September 1, 2018 and August 31, 2019.

Mitsubishi has sustained growth in the U.S. over the last six years, and is on pace for a seventh consecutive year of annual sales growth. From a reinvigorated and expanded dealership network to all-new product, there are exciting changes on the horizon for Mitsubishi Motors in the U.S. A part of that change is Mitsubishi’s “Small Batch” vision which celebrates the marque’s adventurous and ambitious spirit as a challenger brand. The “Small Batch” philosophy was introduced earlier this year and is based on a mindset expressed by Mitsubishi owners, who look at uncommonness as cool and see their own confident, independent choices as key to their own success in life.

All of this is part of a larger ongoing plan to reinvent every aspect of Mitsubishi Motors in the U.S., from corporate leadership to dealer partners to every touchpoint in a customer’s relationship with their vehicle, and will sharpen the company’s focus on future growth and innovation.

The YouGov Word of Mouth Ranking is a meaningful indicator of the strong, positive trajectory the brand is already experiencing.

1. Based on Motor Intelligence CY2017 and CY2018 Sales by Manufacturer data. Excludes premium brands.

2. Based on YouGov Brandindex 2019 NextGen WOM US study: LINK

