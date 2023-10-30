Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for September 2023 and first half of fiscal year 2023

|September
2023
|Fiscal Year 2023
(23/4-23/9)
|Calendar Year 2023
(23/1-23/9)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|44,791
|94.4
|229,251
|110.4
|359,984
|111.8
|Overseas Production*1
|49,564
|83.7
|255,804
|91.5
|401,046
|92.3
|Total
|94,355
|88.5
|485,055
|99.5
|761,030
|100.6
|Domestic
Sales*2
|Registrations Total
|4,657
|93.4
|21,906
|91.3
|36,040
|91.1
|Minicars Total
|7,027
|152.0
|26,258
|132.4
|40,383
|130.5
|Grand Total
|11,684
|121.6
|48,164
|109.9
|76,423
|108.4
|Exports Total
|19,834
|77.1
|112,256
|111.5
|171,422
|108.9
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : September 2023 ]
< Domestic Production >
September 2023･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since July, 2023
( 94.4% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
September 2023･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2023
( 83.7% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
September 2023･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since July, 2023
( 88.5% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
September 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2023
( 121.6% year-on-year )
< Exports >
September 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in 8 months since January, 2023
( 77.1% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 48,504 units : 85.4% year-on-year ・China0 units : 0.0% year-on-year ・Thailand28,817 units : 106.7% year-on-year ・Indonesia12,631 units : 84.7% year-on-year
< Exports >
Asia102 units : 20.7% year-on-year North America8,241 units : 59.9% year-on-year Europe612 units : 27.4% year-on-year
[ Summary : First half of calendar year 2023 ( April 2023 – September 2023 ) ]
< Domestic Production >
First Half of Fiscal year 2023･･･Second consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of fiscal year 2021
( 110.4% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
First Half of Fiscal year 2023･･･First year-on-year decrease since first half of fiscal year 2020
( 91.5% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
First Half of Fiscal year 2023･･･First year-on-year decrease since first half of fiscal year 2020
( 99.5% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
First Half of Fiscal year 2023･･･Second consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of fiscal year 2021
( 109.9% year-on-year )
< Exports >
First Half of Fiscal year 2023･･･First year-on-year increase since first half of fiscal year 2021
( 111.5% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 250,959 units : 93.8% year-on-year ・China0 units : 0.0% year-on-year ・Thailand134,125 units : 101.6% year-on-year ・Indonesia78,675 units : 104.5% year-on-year
< Exports >
Asia1,525 units : 46.4% year-on-year North America50,712 units : 113.8% year-on-year Europe9,104 units : 86.1% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors