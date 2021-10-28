Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for September 2021 and first half of fiscal 2021

 September 2021Fiscal Year 2021
(21/04-21/09)		Calendar Year 2021
(21/01-21/09)
VolumeYoY(%)VolumeYoY(%)VolumeYoY(%)
ProductionDomestic Production46,612120.0195,531157.2328,773114.2
Overseas Production*149,127132.4270,980178.0431,028133.7
Total95,739126.1466,511168.6759,801124.5
Domestic
Sales*2		Registrations Total3,262123.713,884146.927,105132.8
Minicars Total5,355123.719,832112.635,831106.6
Grand Total8,617123.733,716124.662,936116.5
Exports Total17,179108.4111,419238.4172,069118.4

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : September 2021 ]

< Domestic Production >

September 2021･･･Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021

( 120.0% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

September 2021･･･Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2021

( 132.4% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

September 2021･･･Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021

( 126.1% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

September 2021･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2021

( 123.7% year-on-year )

< Exports >

September 2021･･･Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021

( 108.4% year-on-year )

 Supplemental Information 

< Overseas Production >

  • Asia          48,466 units  : 133.5% year-on-year
  • China          3,894 units  :   55.4% year-on-year
  • Thailand          25,955 units  : 144.9% year-on-year
  • Indonesia          12,674 units  : 214.0% year-on-year

< Exports >

  • Asia          280 units  :   68.5% year-on-year
  • North America          4,433 units  : 348.5% year-on-year
  • Europe           5,353 units  :   53.6% year-on-year

[ Summary : First Half of Fiscal 2021 ]

< Domestic Production >

First Half of Fiscal 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since first half of fiscal 2018

( 157.2% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

First Half of Fiscal 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since first half of fiscal 2019

( 178.0% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

First Half of Fiscal 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since first half of fiscal 2018

( 168.6% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

First Half of Fiscal 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since first half of fiscal 2019

( 124.6% year-on-year )

< Exports >

First Half of Fiscal 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since first half of fiscal 2018

( 238.4% year-on-year )

 Supplemental Information 

< Overseas Production >

  • Asia 260,248 units  : 174.5% year-on-year
  • China 25,444 units  :   61.8% year-on-year
  • Thailand 130.060 units  : 191.5% year-on-year
  • Indonesia 73,667 units  : 519.3% year-on-year

< Exports >

  • Asia 2,431 units  : 118.8% year-on-year
  • North America 39,357 units  : 655.2% year-on-year
  • Europe 24,291 units  : 115.9% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

