Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for September 2021 and first half of fiscal 2021

|September 2021
|Fiscal Year 2021
(21/04-21/09)
|Calendar Year 2021
(21/01-21/09)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|46,612
|120.0
|195,531
|157.2
|328,773
|114.2
|Overseas Production*1
|49,127
|132.4
|270,980
|178.0
|431,028
|133.7
|Total
|95,739
|126.1
|466,511
|168.6
|759,801
|124.5
|Domestic
Sales*2
|Registrations Total
|3,262
|123.7
|13,884
|146.9
|27,105
|132.8
|Minicars Total
|5,355
|123.7
|19,832
|112.6
|35,831
|106.6
|Grand Total
|8,617
|123.7
|33,716
|124.6
|62,936
|116.5
|Exports Total
|17,179
|108.4
|111,419
|238.4
|172,069
|118.4
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : September 2021 ]
< Domestic Production >
September 2021･･･Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021
( 120.0% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
September 2021･･･Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2021
( 132.4% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
September 2021･･･Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021
( 126.1% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
September 2021･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2021
( 123.7% year-on-year )
< Exports >
September 2021･･･Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021
( 108.4% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
- Asia 48,466 units : 133.5% year-on-year
- China 3,894 units : 55.4% year-on-year
- Thailand 25,955 units : 144.9% year-on-year
- Indonesia 12,674 units : 214.0% year-on-year
< Exports >
- Asia 280 units : 68.5% year-on-year
- North America 4,433 units : 348.5% year-on-year
- Europe 5,353 units : 53.6% year-on-year
[ Summary : First Half of Fiscal 2021 ]
< Domestic Production >
First Half of Fiscal 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since first half of fiscal 2018
( 157.2% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
First Half of Fiscal 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since first half of fiscal 2019
( 178.0% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
First Half of Fiscal 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since first half of fiscal 2018
( 168.6% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
First Half of Fiscal 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since first half of fiscal 2019
( 124.6% year-on-year )
< Exports >
First Half of Fiscal 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since first half of fiscal 2018
( 238.4% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
- Asia 260,248 units : 174.5% year-on-year
- China 25,444 units : 61.8% year-on-year
- Thailand 130.060 units : 191.5% year-on-year
- Indonesia 73,667 units : 519.3% year-on-year
< Exports >
- Asia 2,431 units : 118.8% year-on-year
- North America 39,357 units : 655.2% year-on-year
- Europe 24,291 units : 115.9% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors