Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for September 2021 and first half of fiscal 2021

September 2021 Fiscal Year 2021

(21/04-21/09) Calendar Year 2021

(21/01-21/09) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Production Domestic Production 46,612 120.0 195,531 157.2 328,773 114.2 Overseas Production*1 49,127 132.4 270,980 178.0 431,028 133.7 Total 95,739 126.1 466,511 168.6 759,801 124.5 Domestic

Sales*2 Registrations Total 3,262 123.7 13,884 146.9 27,105 132.8 Minicars Total 5,355 123.7 19,832 112.6 35,831 106.6 Grand Total 8,617 123.7 33,716 124.6 62,936 116.5 Exports Total 17,179 108.4 111,419 238.4 172,069 118.4

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : September 2021 ]

< Domestic Production >

September 2021･･･Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021

( 120.0% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

September 2021･･･Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2021

( 132.4% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

September 2021･･･Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021

( 126.1% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

September 2021･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2021

( 123.7% year-on-year )

< Exports >

September 2021･･･Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021

( 108.4% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia 48,466 units : 133.5% year-on-year

China 3,894 units : 55.4% year-on-year

Thailand 25,955 units : 144.9% year-on-year

Indonesia 12,674 units : 214.0% year-on-year

< Exports >

Asia 280 units : 68.5% year-on-year

North America 4,433 units : 348.5% year-on-year

Europe 5,353 units : 53.6% year-on-year

[ Summary : First Half of Fiscal 2021 ]

< Domestic Production >

First Half of Fiscal 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since first half of fiscal 2018

( 157.2% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

First Half of Fiscal 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since first half of fiscal 2019

( 178.0% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

First Half of Fiscal 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since first half of fiscal 2018

( 168.6% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

First Half of Fiscal 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since first half of fiscal 2019

( 124.6% year-on-year )

< Exports >

First Half of Fiscal 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since first half of fiscal 2018

( 238.4% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia 260,248 units : 174.5% year-on-year

China 25,444 units : 61.8% year-on-year

Thailand 130.060 units : 191.5% year-on-year

Indonesia 73,667 units : 519.3% year-on-year

< Exports >

Asia 2,431 units : 118.8% year-on-year

North America 39,357 units : 655.2% year-on-year

Europe 24,291 units : 115.9% year-on-year

