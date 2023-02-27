Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for January 2023

|January 2023
|Fiscal Year 2022(22/04-23/1)
|Calendar Year 2023(23/01-23/1)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|38,674
|115.5
|365,194
|107.5
|38,674
|115.5
|Overseas Production*1
|46,214
|81.3
|463,098
|91.5
|46,214
|81.3
|Total
|84,888
|94.0
|828,292
|97.9
|84,888
|94.0
|Domestic
Sales*2
|Registrations Total
|4,086
|87.6
|37,682
|145.1
|4,086
|87.6
|Minicars Total
|4,020
|161.6
|34,278
|115.7
|4,020
|161.6
|Grand Total
|8,106
|113.4
|71,960
|129.4
|8,106
|113.4
|Exports Total
|16,149
|90.2
|181,627
|89.6
|16,149
|90.2
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : January 2023 ]
< Domestic Production >
January 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since December, 2022
( 115.5% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
January 2023･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2022
( 81.3% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
January 2023･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2022
( 94.0% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
January 2023･･･Eighth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2022
( 113.4% year-on-year )
< Exports >
January 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since December, 2022
( 90.2% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
- Asia 45,216 units : 83.2% year-on-year
- China 1,530 units : 39.1% year-on-year
- Thailand 23,398 units : 74.4% year-on-year
- Indonesia 13,961 units : 99.8% year-on-year
< Exports >
- Asia 416 units : 128.8% year-on-year
- North America 7,355 units : 83.6% year-on-year
- Europe 1,238 units : 35.2% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors