Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for January 2023

January 2023 Fiscal Year 2022(22/04-23/1) Calendar Year 2023(23/01-23/1) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Production Domestic Production 38,674 115.5 365,194 107.5 38,674 115.5 Overseas Production*1 46,214 81.3 463,098 91.5 46,214 81.3 Total 84,888 94.0 828,292 97.9 84,888 94.0 Domestic

Sales*2 Registrations Total 4,086 87.6 37,682 145.1 4,086 87.6 Minicars Total 4,020 161.6 34,278 115.7 4,020 161.6 Grand Total 8,106 113.4 71,960 129.4 8,106 113.4 Exports Total 16,149 90.2 181,627 89.6 16,149 90.2

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : January 2023 ]

< Domestic Production >

January 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since December, 2022

( 115.5% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

January 2023･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2022

( 81.3% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

January 2023･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2022

( 94.0% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

January 2023･･･Eighth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2022

( 113.4% year-on-year )

< Exports >

January 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since December, 2022

( 90.2% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia 45,216 units : 83.2% year-on-year

China 1,530 units : 39.1% year-on-year

Thailand 23,398 units : 74.4% year-on-year

Indonesia 13,961 units : 99.8% year-on-year

< Exports >

Asia 416 units : 128.8% year-on-year

North America 7,355 units : 83.6% year-on-year

Europe 1,238 units : 35.2% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors