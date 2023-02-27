Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for January 2023

Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for January 2023

 January 2023Fiscal Year 2022(22/04-23/1)Calendar Year 2023(23/01-23/1)
VolumeYoY(%)VolumeYoY(%)VolumeYoY(%)
ProductionDomestic Production38,674115.5365,194107.538,674115.5
Overseas Production*146,21481.3463,09891.546,21481.3
Total84,88894.0828,29297.984,88894.0
Domestic
Sales*2		Registrations Total4,08687.637,682145.14,08687.6
Minicars Total4,020161.634,278115.74,020161.6
Grand Total8,106113.471,960129.48,106113.4
Exports Total16,14990.2181,62789.616,14990.2

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : January 2023 ]

< Domestic Production >

January 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since December, 2022

( 115.5% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

January 2023･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2022

(   81.3% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

January 2023･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2022

(   94.0% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

January 2023･･･Eighth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2022

( 113.4% year-on-year )

< Exports >

January 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since December, 2022

(   90.2% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

  • Asia 45,216 units  :   83.2% year-on-year
  • China 1,530 units  :   39.1% year-on-year
  • Thailand 23,398 units  :   74.4% year-on-year
  • Indonesia 13,961 units  :   99.8% year-on-year

 < Exports >

  • Asia 416 units  : 128.8% year-on-year
  • North America 7,355 units  :   83.6% year-on-year
  • Europe 1,238 units  :   35.2% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here