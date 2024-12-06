Mitsubishi Motors: All-new Triton wins 2024-2025 Japan Car of the Year Design award

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation announced that the all-new Triton one-ton pickup truck has won the Design Car of the Year, awarded to car with excellent exterior and interior design, at the 2024-2025 Japan Car of the Year awards

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that the all-new Triton one-ton pickup truck has won the Design Car of the Year, awarded to car with excellent exterior and interior design, at the 2024-2025 Japan Car of the Year awards1. This is the second time that Mitsubishi Motors has received this award, following last year’s recognition for the Delica Mini super height-wagon kei-car2.

In awarding the Design Car of the Year, the organizing committee commended Mitsubishi Motors for giving its signature 4WD a rugged yet inspiring design that encourages customers to explore a new lifestyle. The Triton was also recognized for its robust form that harmonizes with the bold Dynamic Shield front-end design, as well as its well-balanced proportions despite being a double cab.

Based on the “Beast Mode” design concept, the all-new Triton embodies the toughness and power expected of a pickup truck. It boasts an imposing look, expressing robustness as well as agility. The Dynamic Shield front design concept, which expresses both powerful performance and a sense of protection, is optimized for a pickup truck by combining robust, three-dimensional front grille with powerful fenders and protectors that emphasize its shape.

Inside, the instrument panel has been designed with the Horizontal Axis concept, featuring a strong, horizontally-themed design that allows drivers to easily notice changes in the vehicle’s posture while driving. With a nod to professional use, soft pads have been incorporated in key areas to protect passengers, while geometric shapes and metallic elements create a high-contrast, modern space. The switches are designed to be clearly visible, and the dials and switches can be operated even while wearing gloves. Following the Mitsubishi Touch approach, the steering wheel, grips and door handles are designed with a focus on grip comfort and sturdiness.

The Triton is a one-ton pickup truck that traces its roots back to the Forte, originally released in 1978. Since then, about 5.7 million units have been produced over five generations and sold in approximately 150 countries around the world, making it Mitsubishi Motors’ global strategic model.

Developed under the product concept of “Power for Adventure,” the all-new Triton features a complete overhaul of everything from the interior and exterior design to the chassis, ladder frame, and engine. It was first launched in Thailand – where its production plant is located – in July 2023 and introduced in Japan in February 2024. The all-new Triton is being rolled out sequentially in some 100 countries worldwide. In addition to commercia use, this distinctively Mitsubishi one-ton pickup truck caters to customers’ adventurous spirit, opening up the possibilities for water sports, winter sports, and outdoor activities.

About the 2024-2025 Japan Car of the Year

The awards of the 45th Japan Car of the Year were given to models which premiered or started sales in the Japanese market from November 1, 2023, to October 31, 2024. The 10 Best Cars were selected on November 6, and after the 10 Best test drive on November 26, the jury voted for each award. The results were announced on December 5, and winners were selected for the 2024-2025 Japan Car of the Year, Import Car of the Year, Design Car of the Year, and Technology Car of the Year.

1Held by the Car of the Year Japan steering committee

2Kei-car is a vehicle category in Japan for microcars.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors