Mitsubishi Motors accelerates connected car technology to enhance customer experience

Imagine that your check-engine light comes on, and you immediately receive a push notification from your phone to schedule a service appointment at your trusted, local dealer. A few clicks later, your service appointment is scheduled, and you are free to resume your busy day. Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) announces today a partnership with leading Internet-of-Things technology providers Aeris and Dealer-FX to do just that – leverage connected car technology to enhance the Mitsubishi customer service and ownership experience.

Through integrations with the Aeris Mobility Services and Dealer-FX ONE platforms, the My MITSUBISHI CONNECT mobile app will now enable Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross drivers to view real-time service and maintenance needs, as reported by their vehicles. This system provides owners with timely and specific information about their vehicles and gives them the technology to act on that information in a matter of seconds.

“Mitsubishi customers are dreamers, achievers, entrepreneurs – active in their communities and in their family homes, and their time is extremely valuable,” said Mark Chaffin, Chief Operating Officer of MMNA. “The My MITSUBISHI CONNECT app allows us to enhance their experience, be more efficient with their time and continue to demonstrate our commitment to delivering high quality, top value vehicles with leading-edge technology in the U.S.”

This is not Mitsubishi’s first app to successfully leverage the internet of things. Mitsubishi Road Assist+ is the first hardware-free, smartphone-based app provided by an OEM that lets all Mitsubishi owners realize the cost savings of usage-based insurance without having to own a newer “connected car” with built-in telematics capabilities or aftermarket-installed telematics hardware.

As a mark of the quality and engineering that is designed into every Mitsubishi Motors vehicle, the company ranked sixth overall in the 2020 J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS). In the highly respected study, Mitsubishi was the top-ranked Japanese brand, finishing in sixth place across the entire industry, and the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport tied for third in the Small SUV category. As one of 33 brands evaluated across the industry, Mitsubishi experienced the greatest year-over-year improvement in ranking, as J.D. Power redesigned the IQS study to focus more on in-vehicle technology.

Additionally, the company’s nationwide network of approximately 350 dealer partners earned fourth place out of 19 non-premium brands – and again, the top Japanese brand – in the 2020 J.D. Power U.S. Customer Service Index (CSI) Study, proving that even if a service visit on a Mitsubishi vehicle should become necessary, it will likely be a positive experience.

My MITSUBISHI CONNECT and Mitsubishi Road Assist+ are currently available on the Google Play™ store and the Apple’s® App Store® for use on Android™ and iOS® devices*.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors