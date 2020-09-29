Mitsubishi Electric exhibits at CEATEC 2020 ONLINE to focus on sustainability and adapting to new normal

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced today that it will present a variety of technologies for realizing a more sustainable world and adapting to the new normal at CEATEC 2020 ONLINE from October 20 to 23. The exhibition, comprising primarily video content, will present selected technologies from the electronics manufacturer in four basic areas: life, industry, infrastructure and mobility. Simultaneously, more detailed features of the exhibits will be made available at a special website that the company will launch when CEATEC 2020 ONLINE begins.

Exhibits

Life: Ville-feuille

This IoT platform enhances the interworking of equipment, people and robots, including permitting robots to move about autonomously and safely in smart-city buildings.

This IoT platform enhances the interworking of equipment, people and robots, including permitting robots to move about autonomously and safely in smart-city buildings. – Ventilation technology

Air conditioning for more comfortable and efficient indoor spaces under the new normal. Industry: Hygienic Aerial Touchscreen

This noncontact touchscreen, created with light that is divided and then re-converged to appear as if it’s floating in the air, is actually a functional operating screen created for the hygienic safety and convenience of users. Infrastructure: kizkia-Knight

The MelDIR infrared sensor uses temperature data from humans and other heat sources to detect if people fall down (have an accident) or crouch/squat (feel ill) and then sends notices to smartphones or other devices. Mobility: Cooperative AI for Human-Machine Interaction

Machines, using just small amounts of data, efficiently learn and imitate human movements to interact with people naturally, as if they were being controlled by human operators.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Electric