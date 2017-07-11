Mitsubishi Electric contributes e-F@ctory demonstration zone in Changshu Innovation Center for green & intelligent manufacturing

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it provided support and products for the recently completed e-F@ctory* demonstration zone within the Changshu Innovation Center for Green & Intelligent Manufacturing, aimed at promoting intelligent manufacturing in China. The center, which is located in the Changshu New & Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone in Changshu city, Jiangsu Province, is supporting manufacturing and R&D, as well as the

development of human resources, in cooperation with companies, universities and research institutes.

* e-F@ctory provides integrated solutions based on factory automation (FA) and information technologies to reduce the totalcost of developing, producing and maintaining products.

Mitsubishi Electric established an FA components production facility, Mitsubishi Electric Automation Manufacturing (Changshu) Co., Ltd., in Changshu city in 2011. It then concluded a strategic partnership agreement with Changshu city in 2016 to support the establishment of the e-F@ctory demonstration zone, the largest zone among exhibiting companies at the center. Demonstrations cover a wide variety of topics, including e-F@ctory solutions, devices for energy savings in factories and office buildings, energy-monitoring systems and solutions developed with e-F@ctory Alliance partners.

Mitsubishi Electric looks forward to promoting the increasing use of IoT (Internet of Things) in manufacturing by demonstrating e-F@ctory to Chinese companies that visit the center with the aim of adopting intelligent manufacturing concepts in accordance with the Chinese government’s “Made in China 2025” program.

The showroom is located at Building No.3, No.59 Huangpujiang Road, Changshu New & Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone, Jiangsu Province, China.

