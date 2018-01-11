MINI at the NAIAS 2018 in Detroit

The new edition of the original in the premium small car segment is the main focus of the MINI trade fair presentation at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) 2018 in Detroit. Showcased at the exhibition stand of the tradition-steeped British brand, it will be a joint premiere for the new MINI Hardtop (combined fuel consumption: 6.0 – 4.8 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 138 – 109 g/km) and the MINI Convertible (combined fuel consumption: 6.3 – 5.2 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 144 – 118 g/km; EU test cycle figures, dependent on tyre format selected) at a major international motor show. The update for the current model generation, which also benefits the MINI Hardtop 4 door (combined fuel consumption: 6.2 – 4.8 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 141 – 110 g/km; EU test cycle figures, dependent on tyre format selected), ranges from specific design modifications and innovative customisation options through to an extension of the equipment program and the addition of the latest MINI Connected digital services.

The NAIAS in Detroit/USA is traditionally the first globally significant trade show of the year: as the start of the season for the international automotive industry it is pioneering in character. From 20 to 28 January 2018, some 200 exhibitors from all over the world present their latest models, products, technologies and services in the field of individual mobility at the Cobo Conference/Exhibition Center in Detroit.

Update for the original: the new MINI Hardtop, the new MINI Hardtop 4 door, the new MINI Convertible.

MINI starts 2018 by presenting the latest advancements in its models of the small car segment. At the BMW Group’s NAIAS press conference at 9.35 am local time on Monday, 15 January 2018, Thomas Felbermair, Head of MINI USA, will present the new MINI Cooper S Hardtop and the new MINI Cooper S Convertible to international media representatives.

With its product substance upgrade, the British premium automobile manufacturer highlights the mature character and distinctive charisma of the latest MINI generation. A black panel for the standard version of the headlights adds a striking accentuation to the front view of the new MINI Hardtop, the new MINI Hardtop 4 door and the new MINI Convertible, while the tail lights feature a new design in conjunction with the LED headlights. As a clear indication of the brand’s British origins, the structure of the light sources – likewise in LED technology – takes the form of a Union Jack flag.

Three new metallic finishes supplement the range of body colours. The MINI Cooper S Hardtop on show in Detroit is finished in Solaris Orange metallic, while the MINI Cooper S Convertible featured is in Starlight Blue metallic finish. The variant Emerald Grey metallic is also available for the first time. Another newly available option is Piano Black Exterior. All models of the latest generation also bear the new two-dimensionally designed MINI logo at the front and rear, as well as on the steering wheel, central instrument screen and remote control. The range of optional light alloy wheels has been expanded, too.

A touch of fresh interior style is provided by the variant Malt Brown for the Chester leather trim and Color Line as well as for the option MINI Yours Interior Style Piano Black illuminated: it is now also available for the MINI Hardtop and the MINI Hardtop 4 door. This comprises a backlit decorative strip with a Union Jack motif on the passenger side of the instrument panel.

The operating system in the MINI Hardtop, MINI Hardtop 4 door and MINI Convertible now includes a touchscreen function for the display in the central instrument. Telephony with wireless charging is optionally available. The new MINI Connected functions offer a variety of digital services at premium level that is unique in the small car segment. A new feature here is MINI Online, which includes current news and weather reports. In addition to Intelligent Emergency Call and MINI Teleservices, it is now also possible to use Remote Services, Concierge Service and Real Time Traffic Information. The function Send to Car enables planned routes to be sent from a smartphone and other digital touchpoints to the MINI navigation system using the MINI Connected App. Another newly available feature is Apple CarPlay preparation.

Five individual characters for a unique MINI feeling.

Its distinctive combination of driving fun, premium quality and individual style is also what accounts for the success of MINI in two vehicle segments of the US automotive market. Three models, each with their own distinctive characteristics, consolidate the exceptional position of MINI within the small car segment: the new MINI Hardtop representing the classic body concept, the new MINI Hardtop 4 door with its extended functionality and the new MINI Convertible – developed for exclusive open-air driving fun. They are each available in the USA as the MINI Cooper with 134 hp and the MINI Cooper S with 189 hp.

Meanwhile, the MINI Clubman and the MINI Countryman provide MINI feeling in the premium compact segment. The unique body concept comprising four doors and the two split doors at the rear is what gives the MINI Clubman its special character. The MINI Countryman is larger and more versatile than ever. In the form of the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4, it is also the first plug-in hybrid model to be offered as part of the British premium brand’s range.

The MINI Cooper Clubman and the MINI Cooper Countryman are powered by a 134 hp 3-cylinder engine. The 4-cylinder power unit in the MINI Cooper S Clubman and the MINI Cooper S Countryman mobilise a peak output of 189 hp. Both engines can be optionally combined with the ALL4 all-wheel drive system.

All-wheel drive comes as standard with the extreme athletes in the premium compact segment, namely the MINI John Cooper Works Clubman and the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman. They are powered by a 4-cylinder turbo engine with an output of 228 hp. Driving fun inspired by motor racing is also available in the small car segment. A 228 hp 4-cylinder engine likewise ensures irresistible forward thrust in the MINI John Cooper Works and the MINI John Cooper Works Convertible.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, the automobiles described in this press release comply with the specifications for the US automotive market in terms of engines and fittings. Concerning consumption and CO2 emissions all figures refer to EU test cycle. Deviations are possible in other markets.

