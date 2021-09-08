MHP works together with SAP on cloud-based digital mobility solutions

The ultimate mobility OS

MHP Management- und IT-Beratung GmbH (MHP) announced today that it plans to expand its partnership with SAP. The aim is to accelerate the introduction of new digital mobility solutions based on SAP’s Industry Cloud. As part of the initiative, MHP and SAP are planning to explore co-innovations and joint go-to-market solutions based on SAP’s Industry Cloud for all aspects of mobility in a green field approach.

The intended partnership is intended to support customers in orienting themselves towards the megatrends connected mobility, autonomous driving, shared / serviced mobility and e-mobility – especially since these are still fundamentally changing and developing rapidly. In a first step, both partners want to discuss solutions for Fleet Management, Load Management, Battery Lifecycle Management and Mobility-as-a-Service. Co-innovation customers who can participate in the initiative include OEMs, utilities, and startups. MHP is therefore planning to support the SAP.iO Mobility Cohort in order to identify interesting start-ups in this technology and business area.

Customers who participate in co-innovations have the opportunity to influence the new solutions that will be integrated into the SAP landscape and that of their ecosystem. Among other things, plans for the provision of future-proof mobility solutions, rapid integration and the global scaling of the new Mobility OS will be discussed

Andreas Barth, Head of Markets and Member of the Board of Management at MHP: “Mobility is a matter close to my heart. I am therefore pleased that we at MHP are planning to promote the exciting topic of Industry Cloud for Mobility together with SAP. What particularly appeals to me is that we work together across industries and focus on the customer. “

“More than 80 percent of automobile manufacturers have committed to electrifying their offerings in the near future, and some are planning to go fully electric within the next decade. MHP is working closely with SAP to develop plans that will help deliver on the smart business promise for customers in the mobility industry. MHP intends to combine industry innovations with in-depth industry know-how and industry business services for the rapidly growing mobility solutions market, “says Hagen Heubach, Global VP, Head of the Automotive Industry Business Unit at SAP.

MHP is a long-standing SAP Gold Partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program with a proven track record of decades in digitization in the automotive and mobility sectors. This status underlines the high level of quality that MHP offers companies that use SAP solutions. MHP is able to develop, market and sell software applications that complement and build on SAP software and technology. The SAP® PartnerEdge® program enables tools, benefits, and support to facilitate the creation of high-quality, disruptive applications that focus on specific business needs – quickly and inexpensively. The program includes access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple system within the framework of a global contract.

SOURCE: MHP