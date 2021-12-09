Hyundai provides owners more data privacy choices

Enhanced MyHyundai.com owner portal delivers more data control and transparency

Hyundai Motor America has enhanced its MyHyundai.com owner website to provide its owners with a one-stop resource for greater control and transparency of their connected vehicle data and personal information.

“Our customers care about privacy now more than ever, and so do we,” said Manish Mehrotra, executive director, digital business planning and connected operations, Hyundai Motor North America. “As a leader in providing next-generation connected car technologies, we are pleased to introduce user-friendly interfaces that allow owners to learn and control how connected vehicle data and personal information is collected, used, and shared.”

Through the new “My Data and Privacy” page, accessible through “My Account,” vehicle owners and lessees can easily:

Exercise choices regarding data sharing

Manage their telematics services

Manage settings for communications and personalized offers

Access an easy-to-read “Privacy at a Glance” overview of Hyundai’s privacy practices

“These enhancements were inspired by the pioneering research of the Carnegie Mellon University CyLab Usable Privacy and Security Laboratory and its effort to make privacy more usable,” said Alma Murray, assistant general counsel, privacy and cybersecurity, Hyundai Motor America. “Our goal was to make it as easy as possible for our customers to understand and control their data.”

MyHyundai.com allows Hyundai owners to manage these settings for all of the connected Hyundai vehicles they own or lease.

SOURCE: Hyundai