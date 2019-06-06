MG sets nineteenth consecutive monthly sales record

MG Motor UK is celebrating its nineteenth consecutive record-breaking month for sales with the confirmation of May’s sales figures by the SMMT. With sales reaching 1,212 cars in May alone, MG has seen its second largest month ever, increasing its volume by almost 50% compared to the same month in 2018. Year-to-date MG’s sales volume is up by almost 53%, meaning that MG retains its crown as the fastest-growing car manufacturer in the UK.

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG Motor UK, said: “It’s fantastic to see MG growing so positively yet again in May, as more and more new customers see the great value-for-money offered by our cars. Our dealerships continue to be really busy and the MG teams across the country have worked tremendously hard to deliver yet another sales record.

“From a strategic perspective, our mid-term plan to drive volume growth through new model launches and network development is really paying off. With more than ten new dealers due to go live over the next few months and two exciting product launches ahead, we’re confident that our growth will continue in the coming months.”

MG’s next car launch will be in September with the MG ZS EV, MG’s first ever battery-electric car. Powered by a 44.5 kWh water-cooled battery with rapid charging capability, the family-friendly electric car will come as standard with a number of high-tech features including Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, MG Pilot traffic jam assist and Lane Keep Assist. Owners will be able to enjoy a new panoramic, sliding sky-roof as well as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, DAB radio and keyless entry. Orders are now being taken for the ZS EV at shop.mg.co.uk/pages/mg-zs-ev-deposit.

The current range of MGs includes the MG3 hatchback and the ZS compact-SUV, both of which come with MG’s famous 7-year warranty and fantastic finance packages. MG’s continuing commitment to growth and development has seen the manufacturer join forces with the Football Association of Wales to become the Official Vehicle Partner for its grassroots football and the Welsh national teams.

SOURCE: MG Motors