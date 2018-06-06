MG continues to deliver record sales figures

MG Motor UK has continued to achieve growing sales figures throughout the month of May. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) revealed results confirming that MG continues to outperform the new car market with a year-to-date volume increase of 103% compared with the first five months of 2017.

MG more than doubled its registrations in May compared to the same period last year, keeping the brand on course to meet its ambitious sales target. May’s impressive growth was led by the all-new MG ZS compact SUV. The UK’s best value-for-money SUV, the MG ZS starts from just £12,495, includes a 7-year manufacturer warranty and is available on a 5-year, 0% finance deal.

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG Motor UK, said; “Our incredible start to the year continued in May, and we’re delighted to be the UK’s fastest growing car brand. MG showrooms are getting busier all the time as more people are attracted by our great-looking cars which are packed with tech at unbelievable prices”.

The MG network is expanding, and the company is keen to speak with prospective dealerships that can enhance UK coverage. For more information on how to become an MG Dealer contact Mark Hallam, MG Network Development Manager, on mark.hallam@mgmotor.co.uk.

For more information about MG Motor UK, visit: http://mg.co.uk/

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.