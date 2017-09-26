Meritor makes ThermALERT wheel-end heat sensing system standard on its Automatic Tire Inflation System

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced that its Meritor Tire Inflation System (MTIS) for trailers will include the ThermALERT™ wheel-end heat-sensing system as standard beginning in October 2017.

ThermALERT is a proven system that immediately alerts drivers to overheating wheel-ends, increasing safety and minimizing vehicle downtime as well as costs. Engineered to activate an indicator light when wheel-end temperatures are abnormally high, ThermALERT helps fleets avoid potential damage that might require replacement of axles or suspensions.

Drivers can stop their vehicles safely and avoid potentially dangerous conditions,” said Rob Speed, president, Aftermarket & Trailer. “By including ThermALERT technology on MTIS, Meritor is helping to keep drivers and the public safe – and contain total cost of ownership for fleets by reducing the possibility of costly repairs.

OEMs and fleets will benefit further, according to Speed, because Meritor will also offer an industry-leading five-year warranty without placing an additional premium on MTIS. Additionally, as federal fuel efficiency and greenhouse gas standards mandated by the EPA come into effect in 2018 for truck and trailer builders, MTIS offers a solution to help OEMs gain the performance advantages necessary to achieve compliance, Speed said.

For more than 20 years, the market-leading MTIS has been reducing concerns about tire pressure loss. Globally, more than 1.4 million trailers and 6 million tires are equipped with MTIS, which is available for new trailers and can be retrofitted on trailers already in service. MTIS can be equipped on virtually any OEM-manufactured trailer.

