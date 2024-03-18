Mercedes me Eco Coach celebrates over 200,000 users, and new functions

More than 200,000 registered users use the Mercedes me Eco Coach app in their everyday lives

Over 200,000 people are already using the Mercedes me Eco Coach app[1] to optimise their driving behaviour. As a digital personal trainer, the app offers useful tips and motivates users of electric cars and plug-in hybrids to drive their vehicles more efficiently. The app also uses exciting competitions to playfully encourage more environmentally conscious behaviour. Users can compare their performance with others and compete against each other. Every successfully completed challenge is rewarded with points, which can be used in the integrated bonus programme to promote sustainable projects.

Challenges and rewards

The Mercedes me Eco Coach app has long offered various challenges for environmentally conscious driving behaviour. Rewards have recently been added. Additional awards can now be collected for each challenge. For example, you receive the “Charger” award as soon as you have charged your fully electric vehicle or plug‑in hybrid ten times. The awards collected are visible within the app. There are now also various awards for the Duel Challenge, in which users can compete directly against each other. This not only encourages them to use the app more often, but also increases their environmental awareness. The Eco Coach Community is thus motivated to make individual improvements. Personal ambition is awakened and the path to a more environmentally conscious driving style is taken. The Eco Coach app combines entertainment with efficient driving, and thus creates greater environmental awareness.

Surveys and feedback

The new feedback and survey function gives users the opportunity to play a central role in the further development of the app. With direct input and the exchange of different perspectives, users actively contribute to the improvement of Eco Coach. The feedback function can be used to submit specific suggestions for functions and features within the app, creating a dynamic and responsive basis for app development.

The app is available to download free of charge from the App Store and Google Play Store.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz