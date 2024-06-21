Mercedes-Benz Vans completes the product portfolio and upgrades its Small Vans

Even more space and flexibility: Mercedes-Benz EQT and eCitan Tourer now also with long wheelbase and up to seven seats – Citan Mixto and eCitan Mixto for flexible interior layout in the commercial sector

Mercedes-Benz is expanding its product portfolio in the Small Vans segment – for both private and commercial customers. The Mercedes-Benz EQT (combined energy consumption: 21.8 – 20.6 kWh/100 km | combined CO₂ emissions: 0 g/km |CO₂ class: A)[1] and eCitan Tourer (combined energy consumption: 21.7 ‑ 20.6 kWh/100 km | combined CO₂ emissions: 0 g/km |CO₂ class: A)¹ are now available with a long wheelbase and thus optionally with up to seven seats.

The new Citan Mixto and its electrically powered twin, the eCitan Mixto, which are based on the long version of the Citan and eCitan Panel Van, respectively, offer even more flexibility for commercial use. Both models are also available to order now.

In addition, the entire Mercedes-Benz Small Vans portfolio is being upgraded: all vehicles are equipped with the latest generation of the intuitively operated MBUX multimedia system with an enlarged 24.13 centimetre (9.5 inch) screen. Moreover, all Mercedes-Benz Small Vans now also have a new steering wheel with touch control panels. The safety and assistance systems have also been expanded.

Even more space: Mercedes-Benz EQT and eCitan Tourer now also with long wheelbase and up to seven seats

The new long-wheelbase versions of the Mercedes-‑Benz EQT and the eCitan Tourer combine electric mobility with even more generous space by extending the wheelbase by 38 centimetres compared to the standard length. This makes them the perfect introduction to the world of all-electric vehicles with the three-pointed star for families, people with active lifestyles and tradespeople.

The long versions of the EQT and the eCitan Tourer allow even more variable use of the interior compared to the standard length. A new feature of both models is the option of a third row of seats with two individual seats, allowing up to seven people to be accommodated. The second and third rows of seats are equipped with individually adjustable and folding individual seats and height-adjustable head restraints. Thanks to their light weight, the seats can be removed to allow flexible use of the interior.

To ensure the safety of the youngest passengers on board, child seat attachments in accordance with the i-Size standard with ISOFIX anchorages and Top Tether are installed on the outer seats of the second and third seat rows, as well as on the front passenger seat. This means that the seven-seaters have a total of six spaces for child seats, five of which are to i-Size standard.

In the long version of the EQT and eCitan Tourer, the maximum luggage capacity has increased compared to the standard length and is up to 3,660 litres with the rear seats removed. The sliding doors, widened to 83 centimetres on both sides, facilitate access to the second and third rows of seats and underline the practicality of the long-wheelbase versions for a wide range of applications.

Even greater versatility: Mercedes-Benz Citan Mixto and eCitan Mixto

The product portfolio in the commercial Small Vans segment is also expanded by the Mercedes-Benz Citan Mixto and eCitan Mixto. Both versions offer even more flexible interior design and a wide range of possible uses. The bench seat in the second row is equipped with the innovative FOLD & LOAD function. When the rear bench is in the sitting position, it offers space for up to three people, while the partition grille separates passengers from the load. In the upright position, the bench seat transforms into a flexible partition between the driver’s compartment and the load compartment. This increases the load capacity to 3,200 litres (3.2 cubic metres).

Convenient charging of the electric Small Vans from Mercedes-Benz

All all-electric Small Van models have an electric motor that delivers a peak output of 90 kW and a maximum torque of 245 newton metres. At work, at home or at public charging stations, they can be charged with alternating current (AC) via the onboard charger with 11 kW or optionally 22 kW (standard for EQT). Thanks to the fast-charging capability with an 80 kW DC charger, 10 to 80 percent SoC (State of Charge[2]) is possible in just 38 minutes. The respective charging time for a full charge depends on the available infrastructure and the vehicle equipment. The Small Vans are equipped with a CCS charging socket and a CCS charging cable as standard. The charging socket is conveniently positioned under the Mercedes star in the radiator grille. The lithium-ion battery with a usable capacity of 45 kWh is installed in the underbody to save space.

Even more connectivity and comfort: Mercedes-Benz Small Vans with upgraded cockpit and extended standard equipment

All Mercedes-Benz Small Vans now feature the latest version of the intuitive MBUX multimedia system, a new cockpit design with a 24.13 centimetre (9.5 inch) screen and a new steering wheel with touch control panels.

The new MBUX multimedia system with increased computing power and optimised menu navigation now makes the Small Vans even more comfortable and intuitive to operate. MBUX now also assists with the explanation of vehicle functions and Bluetooth® pairing of smartphones. Smartphone Integration will also make it possible to connect to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly in future. Thanks to the new features, software updates and new vehicle and comfort functions can now be conveniently installed via over-the-air (OTA) updates.

It is now also possible to send the vehicle’s current location or the estimated time of arrival to contacts. In addition, so-called “branded points of interest” can be displayed in the map view instead of pictograms. This allows immediate recognition of the brand behind the POI. Send2Car makes it possible to transfer results that have been searched for using the map function on a smartphone directly into the vehicle navigation system. For example, you can conveniently search for your next destination at home and send the result directly to the vehicle via the Mercedes-Benz App.

Users also have access to further Digital Extras[3] which provide even more convenience both before and after the journey and while on the road. For example, you can choose between a classic map view and a new satellite view that provides a detailed and realistic visualisation of the surroundings. Another highlight of MBUX for all electrically powered vehicles from Mercedes-Benz: the active range management system Electric Intelligence[4]. Factors such as the traffic situation, available charging stations, their charging capacity and the estimated charging time are taken into account for navigation and the estimated time of arrival.

The new multifunction steering wheel, which can now be found in all Mercedes-Benz Small Van models, is characterised by the distinctive Mercedes-Benz star in the centre. The new touch control panels make it easier to operate the vehicle menu. Functions such as navigation, telephony and music selection can be controlled even more easily.

Extended and upgraded equipment lines and packages for commercial Small Vans

The private Small Vans from Mercedes-Benz are already comprehensively equipped as standard, and also offer a wide range of equipment options. For the commercial vans, the well-established BASE and PRO equipment lines have been extended to include additional features. In addition, the new SELECT equipment line is now available for the Panel Van.

The BASE equipment line combines comfort with practical functionality, providing a solid basis for commercial use. In addition to the current generation MBUX multimedia system with a 24.13 centimetre (9.5 inch) display, the new equipment features also include cruise control, a multifunction steering wheel with touch control panels and a reversing camera with parking assistant.

The PRO equipment line is characterised by design and comfort features. In addition to the product contents of the BASE equipment line, PRO now includes air conditioning – as THERMOTRONIC in electric vehicles. An armrest with stowage compartment, a height-adjustable front passenger seat and a lumbar support for the driver’s seat are now also included. Blind Spot Assist and front fog lamps improve comfort. The equipment is rounded off by electrically folding and adjustable exterior mirrors.

The new SELECT equipment line, exclusively for the Citan Panel Van and eCitan Panel Van, includes an Interior Design Package and Chrome Interior Package in addition to the BASE and PRO equipment features. The instrument panel is in high-gloss black while the leather steering wheel and shift lever knob are trimmed in leather. The LED High Performance headlamps ensure perfect illumination of the road and are complemented by High Beam Assist. Active Parking Assist makes parking and unparking easier, while the KEYLESS START function allows convenient keyless access and engine start.

In addition to the upgraded BASE and PRO equipment lines and the new SELECT series, Mercedes-Benz is offering two new packages for its commercial Small Vans.

The Winter Package for optimised comfort and performance at low temperatures and the Construction Site Package for higher ground clearance with underbody protection and rear mud flaps.

Even more support: Expansion of the safety and assistance systems

When it comes to safety and driving assistance features, the Mercedes-Benz Small Vans have a lot to offer. In addition to a tyre pressure monitoring, Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Speed Limit Assist and Traffic Sign Assist are now included as standard for both commercial and private Small Vans. Additionally, the assistance systems rearview camera and parking assist expand the standard range of features[5]

Overall, the Mercedes-Benz Small Vans are equipped with the following standard safety and assistance systems:

Driver and passenger airbags

Thorax side airbags and window airbags, front & rear

i-Size standard and Top Tether

ISOFIX anchorage (in commercial Small Vans in conjunction with Norwich fabric)

ABS and ASR

ESP®

Hill Start Assist

ATTENTION ASSIST

E-Call (Mercedes-Benz Emergency Call System)

Brake pad wear indicator

Seat belt warning system for driver, front passenger, and rear seats

Reversing camera

Rear parking assist

Tire pressure monitoring

Active Lane Keeping Assist

Traffic Sign Assist

Active Brake Assist

Completed product portfolio: Mercedes-Benz Small Vans offers the right vehicle for every use case and every customer requirement

With the new Mercedes-Benz EQT and the eCitan with long wheelbase, as well as the Citan Mixto and eCitan Mixto, the Mercedes-Benz Small Vans portfolio is now complete. Customers from the private or commercial sector will find the right Small Van for every application and requirement – both with conventional and electric drive. In conjunction with the upgraded standard equipment, customers now benefit from a wide range of products at attractive vehicle prices.

Sales prices for the new EQT with long wheelbase start from 41,612.97 Euro. The Mercedes-Benz eCitan Tourer with long wheelbase starts at 40,062.06 Euro⁶. Prices for the Mercedes-Benz eCitan Mixto start at 40,658.13 Euro⁶. The combustion-engine variants of the Mercedes-Benz Citan Mixto start 33,789.23 Euro⁶. The Mercedes-Benz eCitan panel van in standard length starts at 34,893.60 euros⁶, the combustion engine variants at 25,030.81 Euros⁶. The Citan panel van in standard length starts with a monthly leasing rate of 271.97 Euros.

Descriptions and data in this press release apply to the international model range of Mercedes-Benz Specifications may differ from country to country. Further information on the available vehicles can be found on a country-specific basis at https://www.mercedes benz.com

[1] The specified values were determined according to the prescribed WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light-duty Vehicles Test Procedures) measuring method. The stated ranges apply to the German market. The power consumption and CO₂ emissions of a car depend not only on the efficient utilisation of the fuel or energy source by the car, but also on the driving style and other non-technical factors.

[2] The maximum charging capacity depends on various factors such as the ambient and battery temperature and the state of charge of the battery during charging.

[3] The use of the Digital Extras requires the permanent acceptance of the Terms of Use for Digital Extras and the Mercedes me ID Terms of Use as amended, permanent linking of the vehicle with the Mercedes me user account and – where applicable – activation of the Digital Extras. At the end of the term, the Digital Extras can be renewed for a fee in the Mercedes me Store, provided they are still available for the corresponding vehicle at that time. In addition, there may be further usage requirements or restrictions for the use of some Digital Extras, in particular a separate customer contract with third parties (e.g. streaming, conclusion of a data contract for comfort data volumes), selected products from third-party providers (e.g. smartphone, smartwatch), or they are only available to certain customer groups. As an alternative to the comfort data volume, depending on the generation of your multimedia system, a data volume must be available via Internet in the car or, if possible, your own data volume must be used via tethering. Information on personal data that is processed for the use of Digital Extras can be found in the data privacy statement for Mercedes me connect. The connection of the communication module to the mobile phone network, including the emergency call system, depends on the respective network coverage and availability of network providers.

[4] In conjunction with the Navigation Package.

[5] The Mercedes-Benz driving assistance and safety systems are merely aids, and do not relieve the driver of their responsibility.

[6] A leasing example from Mercedes-Benz Leasing Deutschland GmbH, Siemensstraße 7, 70469 Stuttgart, for commercial customers for a Mercedes-Benz Citan 110 CDI, purchase price ex works 23,023.17 euros (net without 19% VAT), 10% special leasing payment, term 48 months, total mileage 80,000 km, 48 monthly leasing installments of 271.97 euros each. As of 06/2024. All prices are subject to statutory VAT. Non-binding price recommendation of the manufacturer. Plus local delivery costs.

[7] Purchase price for individual customers in Germany incl. 19% VAT./ price as of 11.06.2024

