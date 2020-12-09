Mercedes-Benz Vans announces next-generation eSprinter based on newly developed “Electric Versatility Platform”

Mercedes-Benz Vans is accelerating down the road to full electrification and will make all of its European model ranges available with a battery-electric drivetrain with a focus on reliability, quality and optimized total cost of ownership (TCO). To create even greater added value for customers in the future, Mercedes-Benz Vans developed the new Electric Versatility Platform for the large van segment. This innovative e-drive platform will form the technical basis for the next-generation eSprinter. The core elements of the new platform include three modules that enable the greatest possible flexibility in the development and design of different body types. This allows the new eSprinter the opportunity to offer body configurations, previously only available with combustion engines.

“The next generation eSprinter is enabling us to make many more body variants available. This will ensure we meet the requirements of our customers across multiple sectors in the future, while offering the advantages of locally emission- free electric drive,” said Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans. “The Sprinter has been demonstrating our competences in the field of transport for a quarter of a century. In the field of electromobility, we have initiated many innovations in recent years. Now, with the implementation of our accelerated electrification strategy, that is exactly what we are relying on – our innovation and expertise!”

Mercedes-Benz is convinced of the ecological and economic advantages of battery-electric vans and will continue to push forward plans to bring electrically powered vans to market in all segments. The Mercedes-Benz Vans division is accelerating its electrification strategy and pursuing leadership in electric drive by fast-tracking development of the new Electric Versatility Platform for the large van segment. This innovative e-drive platform will underpin the next generation of the eSprinter, a product that will aim for best-in-class performance. With an investment of 350 million euros, the Electric Versatility Platform will play a key role in Mercedes-Benz Vans’ plans for emission-free transportation, and will offer the best suitable solutions including the U.S. and Canadian markets. As the next generation eSprinter will be produced CO2 neutral, this will be yet another step toward realizing Daimler’s “Ambition 2039”.

Today, Mercedes-Benz Vans is already the EV market leader with a share of more than 30% of the midsize and large van segments in Europe. Following the eVito and eSprinter, Mercedes-Benz Vans will ultimately cover the battery- electric range in all European commercial transporter segments with the future eCitan.

The development of the Electric Versatility Platform significantly underlines Mercedes-Benz Vans’ refocused strategy, which, among other things, reinforces leadership in the field of electromobility.

Mercedes-Benz Vans has refocused its strategy in line with the passenger car division, focusing on the following subject areas:

Clear positioning as a premium brand for commercial and private customers

Mercedes-Benz Vans is sharpening its profile as a premium provider of future-oriented transport solutions for commercial and private customers.

Leveraging growth potential

Central to the new strategy, is a disciplined focus on sales and high margin markets and segments to advance profitable growth worldwide. In parallel with the expansion of its activities in Europe, the company will continue to grow its presence in China and North America.

Intensifying customer loyalty and grow recurrent revenues

Mercedes-Benz Vans will further intensify its co-operation with its customers to ensure products and services are perfectly tailored to their needs.

Leading position in electric drives and digital solutions

Mercedes-Benz Vans’ aim is to set new standards in the van segment with customer- and future-oriented solutions. In addition to electromobility, the networking of vehicles and digital solutions are also consistently being further developed.

Reduced costs

In order to improve profitability and increase competitiveness fixed costs are to be reduced. Profitability also plays a key role against the backdrop of the transformation towards emission-free and connected mobility.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz