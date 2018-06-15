Mercedes-Benz Trucks to invest about 50 million euros in expansion of the Development and Test Center

Almost precisely ten years after the ceremonial opening of the Development and Testing Center (EVZ) in Wörth am Rhein, Mercedes‑Benz Trucks will invest about another 50 million euros in the center of competence for the development work on commercial vehicles. With the symbolic ground-breaking for the expansion of the local development activities, Prof Dr Uwe Baake, Head of Product Development Mercedes‑Benz Trucks, Gerald Jank, Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks Operations, Dr Ingo Ettischer, Head of Mercedes-Benz Wörth Plant, and Thomas Zwick, Chairman of the Works Council of the Mercedes-Benz Wörth Plant, together with Dr Volker Wissing, Minister for Economics, Transportation, Agriculture and Viticulture of the State of Rhineland-Palatinate, Dr Fritz Brechtel, District Administrator of the Germersheim district, and Dr Dennis Nitsche, Mayor of Wörth, celebrated the official start of construction.

An additional office and workshop building, a new building housing test benches, as well as parking for test vehicles will be built on the premises of the development grounds in Wörth by 2020. At present, some 200 employees from Vehicle Testing and related test units are working in the EVZ. Once the expansion is completed, it is expected that about 350 employees will be working there.

Mercedes-Benz Trucks is consistently driving ahead with the continued development of the Wörth location by expanding the development activities and will bring state-of-the-art and pioneering technologies in the area of development to the location on the Rhine River. By pooling the development activities in Wörth, the largest assembly plant of Mercedes-Benz Trucks further gains in importance in the global production network and offers additional attractive jobs at the location that are secure in the long term.

The Development and Testing Center of Mercedes-Benz Trucks

The Development and Testing Center (EVZ) is a center of competence for the development work of Mercedes-Benz Trucks and plays an important role on the road to connected, automated and electric driving. It has numerous rough-road tracks and different roadway profiles that replicate the roads of this world. In this way, the center is able to provide the same conditions for the test vehicles as are found in South America, South Korea, Africa and of course also in Europe, for example. Furthermore, the EVZ comprises the break-in track with inclinations of up to 49%, which can be used for functional testing. In addition, the EVZ offers office, workshop and service spaces, which also house the test benches for e.g. truck component testing.