Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen starts production of the new CLS

At the Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen the Site Manager of the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant Michael Bauer (left) and Ergun Lümali, Chairman of the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen Works Council (right) met for the official production start of the new CLS.

“The Sindelfingen team has once again demonstrated its motivation and many years of experience in the successful start-up of the new CLS. The start-up of the third generation of the vehicle in series production shows the flexibility that characterizes our production at the Sindelfingen plant”, Michael Bauer says.

“With the attractive Design from Sindelfingen we strengthen our product range and with it local employment. As works council, we are pleased about that”, Ergun Lümali says.

The CLS runs off the same assembly line together with the E-Class sedan and the E-Class T-model. State-of-the-art digital production technologies are used. For example, a system locates the screwdrivers which are required by an employee and provides the necessary information on a certain vehicle, such as its order data. That way, only screwdrivers, that are actually required for the operations on the vehicle, were activated. The worker is optimally supported during the assembly process.

In 2003, with the CLS, Mercedes-Benz created a new vehicle segment that for the first time combined the elegance and dynamism of a coupé with the comfort and functionality of a sedan. With the third generation of the CLS, Mercedes-Benz is now building more strongly than ever on the aura and unique character of this trendsetting model. The new Mercedes-Benz CLS combines unique design with a luxurious interior and an extensive standard equipment package.

Besides the CLS the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4MATIC+ is also produced in the same hall. At the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit the vehicle celebrated its premiere. The CLS 53 4MATIC+ accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds, and with the Driver’s package achieves a top speed of 270 km/h. The combined fuel consumption is 8.4 l/100 km, and the combined CO2 emissions 200 g/km.

About the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant

The Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant is the centre of competence for upper-range and luxury-class vehicles, and also the lead plant for the production of the S- and E-Class model series. This will also be the location for the prospective production of electric vehicles of the new EQ product and technology brand. Together with the central production organisation of Mercedes-Benz Cars, the plant employs a workforce of more than 25,000. The site is the location for the production of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class (sedan and estate), the CLS, the S-Class (sedan, coupé and cabriolet), the Mercedes-Maybach and the Mercedes-AMG GT. Around 200 vehicles a day are delivered at the Mercedes-Benz customer centre in Sindelfingen.