Mercedes-Benz opens first European charging hub in Mannheim

Inaugural Mercedes-Benz Charging Hub in Germany sets new standards for fast, safe and green charging of electric vehicles, offering a charging capacity of up to 300 kW

Mercedes-Benz today inaugurated its first own German charging hub in Mannheim. By the end of the decade, Mercedes-Benz plans to establish more than 2,000 of its own charging stations worldwide with over 10,000 fast-charging points. The new Mercedes-Benz Charging Hub in the Rhine-Main-Neckar region is located at one of Germany’s most important transport corridors and is part of the company’s global commitment to expanding the charging infrastructure. Mercedes-Benz is thus pioneering new benchmarks for fast, safe and green charging of electric vehicles.

In Mannheim, electric drivers can now charge their cars and vans at six charging points, each with an output of 300 kW. Each charger has only one port to ensure that the maximum energy reaches the charging vehicle. Thanks to intelligent charging management, each vehicle can be charged with the maximum energy available. With that, certain electric vehicle models are already able to charge from 10% to 80% in less than 20 minutes.

In addition, Mercedes-Benz has set itself the goal of making the charging stop particularly pleasant for drivers. For the development and operation of the Mercedes-Benz Charging Network in Europe, Mercedes-Benz will rely on the energy and mobility expert E.ON as a partner in the future.

Mercedes-Benz Charging Hubs are openly accessible to vehicles of all sizes, from small cars to vans from any vehicle brands. Mercedes-Benz customers also benefit from attractive conditions, such as a welcome introductory rate. This includes complimentary charging via the Mercedes me Charge charging service at all new Mercedes-Benz Charging Hubs during the initial months.

“The opening of the first Mercedes-Benz Charging Hub in Germany is an important step on our way to emission-free driving. By expanding the fast-charging infrastructure, we are making it easier for our customers to switch to electric mobility and at the same time setting new standards in electric vehicle charging.” Franz Reiner, CEO Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG

On the occasion of the opening ceremony in Mannheim, Dr. Volker Wissing, Federal Minister for Digitaland Transport, paid tribute to Mercedes-Benz’s commitment and welcomed the close cooperation between business and politics to support the ramp-up of electric mobility in Germany:

“Charging has to be as easy as refueling. This is the only way we can increase the willingness to switch to climate-friendly electric cars. It is the common goal of politics and business to make electric mobility attractive for citizens. We need a committed automotive industry that stands together with us and, in addition to delivering electric vehicles, also contributes to the forward-looking expansion of the charging infrastructure. We have already successfully achieved this year’s goal of 100,000 public charging points. This is an incentive for us to continue to work hard to close gaps. The Mercedes-Benz Charging Hub in Mannheim is an important step towards densifying the charging infrastructure. I am particularly pleased that it is open to all users.” Dr. Volker Wissing, Federal Minister for Digital and Transport

Baden-Württemberg’s Minister of Transport, Winfried Hermann, expressed a clear commitment to promoting electric mobility in Mannheim as well:

“For the ramp-up of electric mobility, we need a nationwide and demand-oriented charging infrastructure. Therefore, the willingness to invest in a high-power charging network is a positive sign for the future of electric mobility in our country. This commitment to further expansion represents a positive and necessary move for the automotive industry.” Winfried Hermann, Minister of Transport of Baden-Württemberg

Expansion of the global Mercedes-Benz Charging Network is progressing

After Atlanta (USA), Chengdu (China) and Foshan (China), Mannheim is already the fourth charging station that Mercedes-Benz is putting into operation worldwide. Others will be launched by the end of the year, including the U.S. and China. From 2024, in addition to further locations in Germany, Mercedes-Benz will open charging stations in Italy, Spain and France, among others, in Europe. By the end of 2024, Mercedes-Benz will expand its global charging network to over 2,000 charging points, including more than 200 in Europe. By the end of the decade, more than 2,000 of the company’s own charging hubs with over 10,000 fast-charging points are planned worldwide. In this way, the company is making a decisive contribution to the development of a nationwide charging infrastructure and focusing on the needs of customers for a convenient charging experience.

Strategic partnership with E.ON to build Mercedes-Benz Charging Network in Europe

To ensure a first-class charging experience, Mercedes-Benz relies on E.ON as a strategic partner in Europe. In the future, E.ON will provide support in the site search and planning, construction, operation and accompanying services of the Mercedes-Benz Charging Hubs planned in Europe. This also includes smart solutions such as predictive maintenance of the charging infrastructure based on artificial intelligence and, in the future, other convenient functions for customers, from advance reservations to Plug & Charge. In addition, E.ON, as one of Europe’s largest energy suppliers, will contribute its expertise and extensive market knowledge in the field of intelligent energy management and provide support in the area of energy supply.

“E.ON has set itself the task of driving the energy transition and making the transition to electric mobility as convenient and uncomplicated as possible. The partnership with Mercedes-Benz is a milestone on this path: By setting up high-power charging stations in Europe, we are jointly making an important contribution to decarbonisation.”

Patrick Lammers, Member of the Board of Management of E.ON responsible for Customer Solutions Business

Convenient charging at Mercedes-Benz

The barrier-free location at the Mercedes-Benz subsidiary in Gottlieb-Daimler-Strasse in Mannheim was carefully selected to provide an upscale customer experience. Generously dimensioned parking spaces and a drive-through option make it possible to conveniently charge even larger vans, such as a Mercedes-Benz eSprinter, without the hassle of manoeuvring or turning. In addition, customers have the opportunity to rest at the Mercedes-Benz subsidiary in the immediate vicinity. The canopy of the charging hub is equipped with photovoltaic elements and thus not only protects against bad weather conditions, but also contributes to renewable energy production. Illuminated elements such as an LED light bar, numbered charging spots and a dynamic status LED bar offer additional convenience and provide information on the availability of the respective charging point as well as the charging status. The lighting of the charging hub is dimmed in a resource-conserving way as soon as it is not in use. The architecture is characterised by a well-thought-out design. Characteristic brand elements such as the iconic 3D chrome star from Mercedes-Benz and a high-quality silver look characterise the overall picture. The chargers are also designed in a brand-typical style.

Mercedes-Benz customers benefit from advantages when charging

The Mercedes-Benz Charging Hubs are seamlessly integrated into the Mercedes me Charge digital charging network for customers. In electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, the navigation system displays the exact position and current availability of charging points. This information is used by navigation with Electric Intelligence to calculate a convenient and time-efficient route, including charging stops.

At the same time, Mercedes-Benz customers will be able to use a reservation function at Mercedes-Benz Charging Hubs in the future, which will book the charging points exclusively in advance. At the charging station, authentication is carried out via the display in the MBUX multimedia system, the Mercedes me app, the Mercedes me Charge charging card or, in the future, directly via Plug & Charge[1]. Everything else is controlled automatically via Mercedes me Charge. Customers benefit from the stored charging contract. Every charging session is automatically debited – even in other European countries. Customers can use the Mercedes me Charge tariff system. The smart charging tariffs “S”, “M” and “L” offer the right option for every customer need. In this way, customers can adapt their tariff to their individual charging behaviour and optimise costs. With that, Mercedes-Benz creates maximum cost transparency.

In Mercedes me Charge, Mercedes-Benz leverages more than 1,100 charging providers in Europe alone. For example, drivers of an all-electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid from Mercedes-Benz enjoy convenient access to more than 550,000 charging points in Europe. With more than 1.4 million charging points worldwide, Mercedes me Charge is one of the largest charging networks.

Expansion of global charging options

In addition to the more than 1.4 million charging points in Mercedes me Charge, Mercedes-Benz is continuously expanding its existing range with the establishment of its own Mercedes-Benz Charging Hubs. Mercedes-Benz’s package of measures to develop a charging infrastructure also includes the IONITY joint venture, which already operates around 3,000 fast-charging points in Europe, and the recently established joint venture with six other car manufacturers to expand the North American fast-charging network. The company’s own Mercedes-Benz Charging Network, consisting of its own charging hubs, is the next important step in the company’s electrification strategy. All businesses associated with the charging ecosystem is bundled in Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG.

[1] Available for the Mercedes-Benz EQA, EQB, EQE and EQS model series as well as for the plug-in hybrid versions of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, S-Class and GLC with optional DC charging.

