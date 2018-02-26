Mercedes-Benz at the Mobile World Congress 2018: Focus on artificial intelligence

At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (MWC; 26 February to 1 March) Mercedes-Benz is presenting innovations and initiatives from a variety of fields as part of its overarching digitisation strategy. The focus at the 280 square metre trade show stand is on systems with artificial intelligence (AI), such as the new multimedia system MBUX – Mercedes-Benz User Experience. The new A‑Class with the intuitive, teachable MBUX is celebrating its show premiere in Barcelona. Up-to-date information about the presence of Mercedes-Benz at the MWC can be found under the hashtag #MBmwc18.



“For a long time now, Daimler has made the digital transformation a core component of its corporate strategy. With the DigitalLife@Daimler initiative, not only are we implementing digitalisation projects, above all we are focussing on the cultural change being driven forward by our employees. From my point of view this is the decisive success factor for digitalisation through which we can further strengthen our competitiveness”, emphasises Wilko Stark, Head of Daimler & Mercedes-Benz Cars Strategy as well as Head of CASE. “The use of artificial intelligence is a central future topic for the Group, be it in Development, Production or the use of vehicles and in mobility services.”

Mercedes-Benz with its CASE strategy is on the way to becoming the digital pioneer of the automobile industry with new business models and digital products. CASE comprises the four future areas of Connected, Autonomous, Shared & Services and Electric Drive.

Part of the company’s strategic approach is to invest in relevant start-ups, thus supporting them in their growth. Recent examples of this include the approximately ten percent share in what3words, developer of the three-word address system, and an eleven-percent share in the Israeli start-up Anagog. Based in Tel Aviv, the company was established in 2010 and uses artificial intelligence to analyse user’s movement behaviour with the aid of various sensors in smartphones.

A significant advantage of the Anagog software JedAI SDK is the high level of data protection which allows the user full control of his data. Mercedes-Benz made use of this Software Development Kit for the first time in the EQ Ready App: at the user’s request, it analyses their everyday mobility behaviour and compares it with numerous parameters of electric and hybrid vehicles. In addition, the app also recommends which alternatively powered model by smart or Mercedes-Benz best matches the user’s individual characteristics.

Within the context of the group-wide digitalisation strategy, the following innovations and tech topics with a particular focus on AI are being presented:

MBUX – Mercedes-Benz User Experience is being used in the entire new compact car generation from Mercedes-Benz and will enter series production in spring 2018 in the new A‑Class. A unique feature of this system is its ability to learn thanks to artificial intelligence. MBUX is individualisable and adapts to suit the user. Map display supplemented by augmented reality is a new feature in navigation. A video image of the surroundings taken with the front camera is augmented with helpful navigation information: street name, house number and directional arrows can automatically be blended onto the touchscreen.

4YFN: Stage for new ideas

Daimler is also present with a stand at the “Four Years From Now” (4YFN) trade show for start-ups, which is taking place at the same time in Barcelona. As a conclusion to the Hackathon series “DigitalLife Campus”, which enjoyed global success, Hack.IAA, Hack.Singapore, Hack.Berlin and Hack.Bangalore teams can present their ideas there and chat to the experts. It’s not just external digitally talented people who can take to the stage at 4YFN because the company is simultaneously offering teams of employees the opportunity to present their innovative projects to an expert audience and to receive feedback. Daimler’s appearance at 4YFN is being initiated and organised by the DigitalLife@Daimler strategy, which drives forward digital transformation throughout the group and implements projects on digital change.

