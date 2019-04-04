Mercedes-Benz eCitaro: Public transport company Verkehrsbetriebe Hamburg-Holstein (VHH) orders 16 eCitaro electric buses with visually and technically innovative equipment

Further success for the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro: the company Verkehrsbetriebe Hamburg-Holstein has ordered 16 units of the fully electric city bus. The buses are expected to be delivered at the end of 2019 and are characterised by equipment, which is outstanding in technical and visual terms alike.

New: twelve battery packs ensure particularly long range

The metropolis of Hamburg is placing its trust in emission-free city buses, and the company Verkehrsbetriebe Hamburg-Holstein (VHH) has decided to purchase 16 Mercedes-Benz eCitaro vehicles. They are characterised by a number of special features. For the first time the buses boast the eCitaro’s new maximum power output with twelve battery packs and an impressive total capacity of 292 kWh. This results in a long range, even in difficult conditions at the height of summer and in winter, amounting to around 170 kilometres in accordance with SORT2, without recharging along the route. In ideal conditions, the range can even be as much as about 280 kilometres.

Visually and technically attractive equipment

Glazed side-wall segments around the standing area between the axles give the passenger compartment of the eCitaro an even airier and more transparent appearance and lend the city buses an individual look in terms of character. A large special-use area opposite door two creates lots of space for transporting wheelchairs, prams and for standing passengers. Last but not least, three double-width doors ensure a rapid passenger flow at bus stops. USB charging ports for smartphones, a new seat upholstery design developed for the electric buses, and the wood-look floor covering all enhance the passenger compartment.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Daimler