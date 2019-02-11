Mercedes-Benz eCitaro: City Bus of the Year 2019 in Spain

The next big success for the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro: the new fully electric city bus has been crowned City Bus of the Year 2019 in Spain. The jury was made up of 46 experts from transport companies and associations, and the vote is run by the Editec publishing house. After being presented to the world for the first time during the IAA for commercial vehicles in autumn, series production of the vehicle has since started and the first buses have been brought into operation on regular-service bus routes. The victory in Spain is already somewhat a tradition for Mercedes‑Benz: last year, the Tourismo won the accolade of Touring Coach of the Year.

SOURCE: Daimler