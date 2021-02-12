Mercedes-Benz Cars Sales Germany is to become part of the Europe region headed by Karl Schregle: Jörg Heinermann will become Head of the German sales organization

On May 1, 2021 the German sales organization of Mercedes-Benz Cars will become an integral part of Mercedes-Benz Cars Sales Europe, which is headed by Karl Schregle (55). Hence, it will work even more closely with the other European markets of Mercedes-Benz Cars in future. By integrating the German sales organization into the Europe region, Mercedes-Benz Cars will benefit from numerous synergies like an improved knowledge transfer between the markets, transnational investment opportunities, unified management across national boundaries and faster implementation of important sales initiatives. This also includes the increasing digitization in sales: Mercedes-Benz customers in Europe are to further benefit from a fully integrated brand experience in which the digital and physical world seamlessly connect into one.

On May 1, 2021 Jörg Heinermann (51), currently Head of Project Retail of the Future, will become Head of Mercedes‑Benz Cars & Mercedes-Benz Sales Germany. He will report in his new function directly to Karl Schregle and succeeds Carsten Oder (55), who – as already announced – will take over „Global Service & Parts Mercedes-Benz Cars“ and „Customer, Retail and Data Platforms & Digital Business Mercedes-Benz Cars“ on May 1. “With Jörg Heinermann we are gaining an experienced expert as head of our German sales organization whose previous functions within the company have been closely associated with the highly professional dealer organization in Germany. I am absolutely certain that Jörg will build on the previous success of Mercedes-Benz in Germany together with his colleagues and partners. At the same time we will make increasing use of Europe-wide synergies and expertise to establish ourselves even more strongly in new and used vehicle sales, as well as after-sales, throughout the entire region,” says Karl Schregle, Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Sales Europe.

Jörg Heinermann began his professional career in 1993, in Mercedes-Benz Retail in Latin America. Following various management functions in Panama, Switzerland, the USA and Germany, he was a longstanding member of the management board at Mercedes-Benz Cars Sales Germany from 2006, where his responsibilities included the sales networks and management of the group’s own-retail outlets. From 2013 Jörg Heinermann was head of the Mercedes‑Benz sales organization in Portugal, and from 2016 he became responsible for the European after-sales business as well as for sales & marketing of Mercedes-EQ. In his present function as Head of Project Retail of the Future, he is responsible for the dealer network development of Mercedes-Benz Cars in Europe.

SOURCE: Daimler