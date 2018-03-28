Mercedes-Benz Cars on the eve of the 2018 New York International Auto Show: Mercedes-AMG C-Class models celebrate world premiere in New York

Ahead of the 2018 New York International Auto Show, Mercedes-AMG presented a highly impressively lineup. Making their debuts in the Mercedes-Benz Manhattan flagship store were the performance versions of the C-Class from Mercedes-AMG. Further highlights were the U.S. premieres of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 (fuel consumption combined: 13.1 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 299 g/km)1 and the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (fuel consumption combined: 11.2-9.1 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 256-209 g/km)2, which celebrated their world premieres in Geneva earlier in the month.

Speaking at the Mercedes-Benz dealership in Manhattan, Dietmar Exler, President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA, and Tobias Moers, Chief Executive of Mercedes-AMG GmbH, provided a strategic overview of the vehicles and explained the conceptual and technical highlights of the individual models.

“In the U.S., the world’s biggest market for Mercedes-AMG, the sports car brand successfully grew by almost 50 percent compared with last year,” said Dietmar Exler, President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA. “In order to maintain this growth, we’re bringing several groundbreaking AMG models to market.”

“Here in New York, we have no fewer than five new AMG models representing the extremely broad spectrum of our lineup,” says Tobias Moers, Chief Executive of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. “From freshly modernized performance cars like the globally successful C-Class, to unique SUVs like the new G 63, to thoroughbred sports cars like the all-new GT 4-Door Coupe.”

The main spotlight was on the new C-Class performance models. Following quickly on from the C 43 4MATIC Sedan and Wagon* (fuel consumption combined: 9.6-9.3 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 220-213 g/km)2, the Coupe and Cabriolet (fuel consumption combined: 9.8-9.5 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 223-217 g/km)2 have also received a comprehensive update. The shared visual indicators are the AMG radiator grille with its twin-fin design, the powerfully sculpted front skirt and the new rear skirt with twin round tailpipes. The interior benefits from the optional, fully digital cockpit featuring exclusive AMG instruments and the new generation of AMG steering wheels. The 3.0-litre V6 biturbo engine now produces 287 kW (390 hp). Handling and agility have been further enhanced by the highly responsive AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission and the rear-biased AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive.

The top models of the Mercedes-AMG C-Class are likewise coming to market with extensive upgrades. Available as a sedan, wagon (European market only), coupe and cabriolet, the new C 63 (fuel consumption combined: 10.4-9.9 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 236-227 g/km)2 offers even more individual Driving Performance and a modern interior. Power is transferred to the wheels by the incredibly fast AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G gearbox with wet starting clutch. The 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine is available for all four body variants in two power outputs with350 kW (476 hp) or 375 kW (510 hp) and delivers true sports car performance. Redefined driving programs enable handling characteristics that can be adjusted to a range of driver preferences for even greater differentiation. The new, AMG-specific grille panel underscores the brand identity and accentuates the powerful look. The interior benefits from the optional, fully digital cockpit with exclusive AMG instruments and the new generation of AMG steering wheels.

Pure Performance – G 63 and GT 4-Door Coupe

On show for the first time in the U.S. were the Mercedes-AMG G 63 and Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. The new G 63 underscores its unique position not just through its powerful drive, redeveloped AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension, AMG-specific driving programs and new interior with optional widescreen cockpit. Its unmistakable design with AMG-specific grille, flared wheel arches, distinctive exhaust side pipes and wheels measuring up to 22 inches in diameter once again set characteristic accents.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, the first four-door sports car from Affalterbach, combines racetrack performance with everyday usability and numerous individualization options. Outstanding longitudinal and lateral dynamics and a distinctive silhouette with classic proportions immediately place the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe in the GT lineup. The expressive design, with the downward sweep of the hood, dominant front end and muscular body language, clearly states the sporty genes of this four-door coupe, which sets new standards as the latest member of the AMG family.

Video-on-demand footage of the world premieres and the New York International Auto Show Media Special are available on https://media.mercedes-benz.com. In one exclusive video, Tobias Moers outlines the highlights of the vehicles premiered.

