Mercedes-AMG Project ONE: testing reaches an exciting phase

The development of the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE hypercar is entering a new phase, so bringing it ever closer to production standard: several pre-production models are now practising their fast laps at the company’s own proving ground and technology centre at Immendingen. Testing has thus now largely transferred from the test stands to concentrate more and more on test tracks. For the first time, the project leaders have also authorised testing of the comprehensively electrified and highly complex hybrid power unit with its full output of more than 735 kW (1000 hp).

Along with the dynamic test programme and some refinements to the car’s driveability, development work is also focused on its active aerodynamics. The complex interplay between the various active components such as the louvres, the air outlets in the front fenders or the large rear aerofoil is now confirming its effectiveness even outside the wind tunnel as a means of delivering the car’s exceptional lateral dynamics.

The objective of reaching a new dimension of driving dynamics and performance for a road-going vehicle with the Project ONE and thereby setting a new milestone in automotive history is thus gradually drawing closer for Mercedes-AMG. The adaptation of a complete Formula 1 drive unit for a hypercar with road approval, which along with its impressive driving dynamics must also deliver perfectly in terms of everyday performance and be able to drive in all-electric mode, represented a tremendous challenge. As far as many aspects were concerned, such as noise level, the development team ventured into uncharted territory with this project, working with great tenacity and exceptional engineering expertise to find solutions that could be developed to series maturity.

In parallel to the extensive dynamic testing being undertaken with the project vehicles, the attendant development work also continues on this extraordinary hybrid vehicle from Mercedes-AMG at the company’s base in Affalterbach. The various vehicle systems are put meticulously through their paces on the engine test beds and in the in-house simulator. The next step in this extensive programme of testing and development is already clear: the performance of the Project ONE will shortly also be tested on the north loop of the Nürburgring.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz