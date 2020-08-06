Megatronix & Trustonic provide advanced IVI & telematic security for connected vehicles

Trustonic today announces that its security platform has been chosen by Tier 1 automotive service provider, Megatronix, to secure its intelligent operating system, SmartMega OS+, which brings next generation connected services to smart vehicles. The first vehicle model to integrate SmartMega OS+, the Hycan 007, is now on sale across China.

With a predicted surge in demand for connected vehicles, automotive makers are under pressure to provide enhanced features to vehicle users, while guaranteeing security, privacy and data protection. Megatronix’s SmartMega OS+ software has been designed to ensure the deployment and regular upgrade of new, customisable in-vehicle services to enable secure, reliable user experiences. SmartMega OS+ provides real-time cloud-based features which connect the vehicles to the outside world, and protects communications from the Telematic Control Unit (TCU) all the way through to the connected cloud.

“Connected, autonomous, shared and electrified uses cases are driving the automotive market forward and we’re working to empower OEMs and Tier 1s to innovate while protecting data, IP and brands,” comments Dion Price, CEO of Trustonic. “Modern vehicles present new and complex challenges and we are delighted to be working with industry visionary Megatronix to put security at the heart of millions more connected vehicles.”

“It’s no longer enough to simply provide basic entertainment solutions, users are demanding connected experiences that integrate into their digital lifestyles,” said Li Zhuang, Ph.d, CEO of Megatronix . “It is essential that data, applications and services are all protected to ensure user trust. With SmartMega OS+ we have a unique offering for the world’s automotive market, a smart operating system that has security built-in by design. By integrating Trustonic’s world leading automotive security platform, our customers can focus on building rich services in the knowledge that they are fully protected. We are delighted that the first vehicle containing this technology, the Hycan 007, is now rolled out across China.”

In the era of software-defined hardware, whether the operating system of intelligent car can bring extraordinary experience to users has become the biggest factor of a product’s success.

Hycan 007 is not only the first product of GAC NIO New Energy Automotive Technology, but also the first product launching of Megatronix. Hycan 007’s futuristic appearance and the leading intelligence fully demonstrate a combination of technology and design.

SOURCE: Trustonic