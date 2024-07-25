PCF app PACIFIC launched on Cofinity-X

The app PACIFIC, a solution for the exchange of Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) data of BASF products, is now available in the Catena-X Automotive Ecosystem in the Cofinity-X App Store

The PACIFIC app, a solution for the exchange of Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) data of BASF products, is now available in the Catena-X Automotive Ecosystem in the Cofinity-X App Store. BASF customers can from now on register for the application. PACIFIC is a joint development of BASF and CircularTree.

After three years of intensive collaboration within the Catena-X consortium in the field of sustainability, important milestones have been reached with the development of various standards. These include, among others, a PCF rulebook, a PCF kit and a PCF data model, to name just a few examples. The standards aim to facilitate the exchange of product carbon footprint (PCF) data within the Catena-X data ecosystem and thus make a targeted contribution to sustainability.

The PCF Rulebook provides guidelines and best practices for calculating, reporting and sharing PCF data in the automotive industry.

The PCF Kit is a toolkit that provides practical tools and resources for the implementation of PCF standards.

The PCF Data Model establishes a standardized structure and format for the presentation of PCF data and ensures compatibility and interoperability between different systems and stakeholders.

“This collaborative effort between CircularTree and BASF demonstrates our commitment to driving sustainability and innovation in the Catena-X data ecosystem.” said Thomas Kiciak, Business Owner PACIFIC, Performance Materials, BASF SE. “With our solution, we can offer PCFs in great detail to customers in the automotive industry in all regions where BASF actively sells products.”

“We have combined the complete know-how of our two companies in the development.” adds Gunther Walden, CEO at CircularTree. “We are delighted to now be able to offer BASF customers an extremely user-friendly and at the same time technically powerful way of exchanging PCF values in accordance with the Catena-X standards.”

SOURCE: BASF