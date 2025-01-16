MCVR partners with Targa Telematics to optimise and improve efficiency in rental and leasing operations

Targa Telematics, a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and digital solutions and platforms for connected mobility, has announced a strategic partnership with MCVR Car and Van Rental, which operates across West London, the Home Counties and the Northwest of England

Through this new collaboration, Targa Telematics will deliver tailored solutions specifically designed for the rental and leasing markets. By leveraging connected vehicle data, the partnership aims to provide MCVR with valuable insights to optimise rental operations and improve overall efficiency.

This partnership will enable MCVR Car & Van Rental to monitor and manage a diverse fleet of cars and vans, spanning various makes and models, by leveraging a combination of Targa devices and OEM connectivity. Targa Telematics’ advanced technologies offer a comprehensive view of the fleet, empowering MCVR to focus on the most relevant data for their use cases, making informed decisions that enhance business performance.

Furthermore, the partnership aims to reduce inefficiencies caused by vehicle unavailability. The adoption of tools, specifically developed to prevent and reduce vehicle downtime, allows MCVR to monitor vehicle alarms and react in the most suitable way, according to the severity of the problem. For instance, MCVR can proactively create maintenance plans for each vehicle, reducing the likelihood of brake issues and anticipating inevitable wear and tear. Additionally, MCVR will be able to receive alerts in case of unexpected events (e.g. vehicle health failures) and address the issue promptly and effectively, limiting recovery costs and minimising the impact on operations. As a result, MCVR expects to increase the vehicle usage rate and improve the profitability of the rental business over the next few months.

As part of its offering for the rental and leasing market, Targa Telematics offers a stolen vehicle recovery solution which will further enhance MCVR’s fleet safety. Powered by AI and machine learning algorithms, the system detects suspicious activity in real time, sending alerts to reduce the risk of theft. In the event this occurs, Targa Telematics’ 24/7 Control Room remotely monitors the vehicle and works with law enforcement to ensure swift recovery.

Chris Horbowyj, Commercial Director of Targa UK, highlighted the flexibility and adaptability of solutions: “Targa Telematics prides itself on tailoring our technologies to meet the specific needs of our customers. In such a competitive and dynamic industry, we are dedicated to supporting our clients with innovative solutions and seamless ongoing assistance for future projects.”

Mark Asaad, Managing Director of MCVR Car & Van Rental, praised the collaborative approach of the partner: “What impressed us most about Targa Telematics was their consultative process. Their experience in the car rental and leasing sectors across Europe was evident, but they also took the time to understand our unique business needs. This allowed them to deliver solutions that added real value to our operations.”

The partnership between the two companies marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration. With live vehicle data as a cornerstone, they are exploring future developments ranging from rental process improvements to identifying new revenue streams.

By leveraging innovative technologies, MCVR Car & Van Rental and Targa Telematics are set to redefine connected mobility and drive significant advancements in the rental and leasing market.

SOURCE: Targa Telematics