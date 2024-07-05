McLaren Automotive and Divergent announce collaboration for additive manufacturing advancement

McLaren Automotive has announced a multi-year collaboration with California-based industrial digital manufacturing company Divergent Technologies, Inc. (Divergent)

McLaren Automotive has announced a multi-year collaboration with California-based industrial digital manufacturing company Divergent Technologies, Inc. (Divergent). The collaboration will further develop the usage of additive manufacturing to enhance vehicle performance, sustainability, and production efficiency.

Divergent’s unique approach to the design and manufacturing of complex structures will allow McLaren to integrate new and more complex designs into its vehicle architecture, whilst achieving better manufacturing efficiencies and supporting a more sustainable supply chain.

Initially, McLaren Automotive will utilise the Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPSTM) to additively manufacture chassis components for its next generation supercars, allowing McLaren to further reduce weight and improve dynamic performance – all areas which are core to the McLaren DNA.

The agreement marks the beginning of a relationship between the two companies with the shared objective of furthering adoption of DAPSTM in the automotive industry to deliver transformational vehicle design and performance to customers.

“We’re excited to work with Divergent who, like McLaren, have demonstrated a commitment to manufacturing and engineering innovation. This technology will help us to further reduce weight in our complex structures, which will ultimately benefit the driving experience of our customers and support McLaren’s mission to push the boundaries of performance.”

Michael Leiters, CEO, McLaren Automotive

“Our collaboration speaks to McLaren’s commitment to adopting the highest performance technology to push the envelope on customer experience. DAPS offers automotive manufacturers the means to harness computing power to deliver fully optimized, digitally manufactured structures with unparalleled design freedom.”

Kevin Czinger, CEO, Divergent

SOURCE: McLaren