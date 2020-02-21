MC20: the name of the new Maserati super sports car climbs aboard the Maserati Multi 70

Maserati has chosen the Maserati Multi 70 trimaran and Giovanni Soldini’s Team to tell the world the name of its new super sports car, developed, engineered and 100% built in Italy.

Today, the trimaran set sail in the Caribbean Sea for routine training in the run-up to the RORC Caribbean 600 Race. Unexpectedly, when the sails were hoisted, the new “MC20” logo appeared on the mainsail.

The Modena-based manufacturer has unveiled the car’s name in an unconventional way: the new mainsail graphics with the logo of the super sports car, created by the Centro Stile Maserati, is a tribute to the Brand’s new Era, for which Giovanni Soldini, a long-term friend of the brand, is a leading spokesperson.

In this way, Giovanni Soldini and his crew pay a special tribute to the Trident Brand: underlining the connection between the high-performance trimaran and the new Maserati super sports car. The Maserati Multi 70 trimaran is the “laboratory boat” to which the Modena Innovation Lab engineers have transferred their aerodynamics, technological innovation and performance know-how. And these same values guided the team of engineers and technicians when developing the MC20.

MC20, where MC is the acronym of Maserati Corse and 20 refers to 2020, will be the first model of the new Era of the Brand. The car was developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab, will be built at the historical plant in Viale Ciro Menotti and will have its worldwide debut at the end of May in Modena.

Since 2012, Maserati and Giovanni Soldini have been united by the same values of passion, adrenalin and the pursuit of the highest performance, and have been working together in a strategic partnership far beyond any ordinary sponsorships.

What’s more, Maserati Multi 70 and the new car also share a vocation for sporting prowess and for racing: with this technology-packed model, Maserati intends to make a racing comeback.

Giovanni Soldini comments: “I am proud to represent the Trident Brand worldwide and am honoured that the trimaran Maserati Multi 70 has been chosen for the launch of the new MC20 logo. I can’t wait to test drive the car and to attend the big May event in Modena.”

Maserati Multi 70’s first challenge with her new “MC20” graphics will be the RORC Caribbean 600 Race, which starts on 24 February and involves more than 700 yachtsmen from all over the world, on a 600-mile course around eleven islands in the Lesser Antilles (Caribbean Sea).

The car’s debut is eagerly anticipated for May, when the Brand will star in a great celebratory event in Modena and claim a place at the centre of the world stage for the future of mobility.

Source: Maserati