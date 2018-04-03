Mazda3 Sport Black on sale from 3rd April

The popular Mazda3 range has been boosted with the launch of the Mazda3 Sport Black special edition. Delivering an appealing blend of increased specification and sporty styling enhancements, the Sport Black arrives in dealerships from the 3rd April 2018.

Offered exclusively in hatchback body style, the £21,595 Sport Black is marked out by enhanced styling and unique 18-inch dark alloy wheels. Designed to complement the KODO: Soul of Motion design and dynamic proportions of the standard Mazda3, the Sport Black’s Jet Black roof spoiler and door mirrors contrast perfectly with the free-of-charge Soul Red Metallic, Snowflake White Pearlescent and Eternal Blue Mica paint choices.

Limited to just 700 examples in the UK, the Mazda3 Sport Black delivers hot hatch inspired looks in an affordable and exclusive package that includes high-tech features. Based on the 120ps SE-L Nav Mazda3, the Sport Black gets extra technology including a reversing camera, LED highlights with Adaptive front lighting system and Smart keyless entry.

Inside, the Sport Black’s tailor-made character is further enhanced with a heated steering wheel, BOSE® Surround-Sound System, cruise control and dual-zone climate control. Fitted with Mazda’s MZD-Connect system, 7” colour touchscreen display and Multimedia Commander, the Sport Black benefits from integrated navigation as standard.

“The Mazda3 is a core model in our line-up, one that continues to be popular with both private and fleet customers. The Sport Black special edition delivers even more value to our customers and I’m sure the its winning combination of extra equipment, distinctive styling enhancements and competitive price will make this a very popular addition to the already extensive Mazda3 range,” commented Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director of Mazda Motors UK.

