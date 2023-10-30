Mazda: Statement on safety recall 6323J

Failsafe logic may cause total loss of drive power on certain 24MY CX-90 vehicles

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO), on behalf of Mazda Motor Corporation, has filed a safety defect notification with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for a concern which exists on certain 2024 MY CX-90 PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) vehicles.

The engine and electric motor may shut down with little to no warning in failsafe mode. An increase in the PHEV system inverter temperature above a specified threshold will activate the failsafe mode. Logic of the failsafe mode is controlled by software in the powertrain control module. The software program stops the engine and electric motor from operating. An engine and electric motor shutdown can cause a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash. There is no warning prior to activation of the failsafe mode. Engine and hybrid system warning lights will only illuminate once failsafe mode has been activated.

There have been no reports of any accidents or injuries due to the defect.

Approximately 4,252 CX-90 PHEV vehicles are affected in the U.S. and U.S. Territories.

Affected owners will be notified by U.S. Mail. Please check mazdarecallinfo.com or nhtsa.gov for the latest updates.

SOURCE: Mazda