Mazda reveals Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV in Europe

The Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV1, a plug-in hybrid model that uses a rotary engine as a generator, makes its World Premiere at the Brussels Motor Show today2.

The leading product for Mazda’s electrification programme, the Mazda MX-30 launched in 2020 as the company’s first mass-production battery electric vehicle, with a mild hybrid model subsequently joining the product line-up in some non-European markets. With ‘living true to myself’ as the product concept, the MX-30 offers a pure, pleasant drive, an exterior with a familiar, approachable look, and a cabin space that settles the mind and heart through the use of materials with a warmth to them – a combination of elements that make time spent with the car and experiences enjoyed alongside it creativity-inspiring for owners.

The MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV is a series plug-in hybrid that continues to offer the same customer values as the original MX-30, while simultaneously offering new ways of using the car as a battery electric vehicle. The MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV has an 85 km3 battery electric driving range sufficient for everyday driving needs, as well as the ability to use a generator to enable long distance drives. Throughout, the entire driving range is electric motor-powered.

Mazda chose to use a rotary engine to power this generator, taking advantage of a rotary engine’s unique ability to produce the required output with a small power unit. The newly developed 8C rotary engine is packaged alongside the generator and a high-output motor in the engine bay. This compact electric powerplant is paired with a 17.8 kWh lithium-ion battery and a 50-litre gas tank to create a unique series plug-in hybrid system with very competitive total driving range.

The MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV also supports customers with an active lifestyle by offering features such as compatibility with both normal 2- or 3-phase AC charging and fast DC charging, 1,500 W power supply functionality, and three drive modes to suit different driving situations: Normal, EV, and Charge. Moreover, with a powerful 125 kW electric motor, it even provides slightly better driving performance than the MX-30 BEV4.

The model unveiled at the Brussels Motor Show is the Edition R – a special edition model that will be available when the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV goes on sale. The Edition R design features a Maroon Rouge Metallic finish – a remake of the roof colour of our first passenger vehicle, the Mazda R360 Coupe – as an exclusive exterior colour for the accent around the sides of the roof. The rest of the body and the interior are finished in black. Edition R also includes unique design elements, such as a rotor-shaped emblem sewn into the floor mats and embossed on the seat headrests.

At Mazda, we strive to contribute to a beautiful natural environment, society, and humanity by offering a driving experience that is effortless and joyful – what we believe to be the inherent appeal of cars – and aim to become a brand that inspires joy and vitality to create a special connection with our customers.

SOURCE: Mazda